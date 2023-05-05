Quálitas Controladora B de C : Annual Report

9 Letter From the Chairman of the Board of Directors
01
02
03
04
05
12
ORGANIZATIONAL
26
SUSTAINABILITY
30
CORPORATE
36
ETHICS AND
40
CUSTOMER
IDENTITY
APPROACH
GOVERNANCE
COMPLIANCE
EXPERIENCE
13
Introduction
26
Sustainability approach
30
Corporate governance
36
Ethics and compliance
40
Customer experience
Business Model
Dimensions
Risks
Climate change Risks and opportunities
06
07
08
09
10
46
ONE STEP FORWARD
52
CONTRIBUTION TO
56
TEAM
68
ENVIRONMENTAL
75
ECONOMIC
IN SERVICE
ROAD SAFETY
EFFORT
MANAGEMENT
PERFORMANCE
47
Technology for Customers
53
Mobilizing the Policyholder
57
Demographics and diversity
69
GHG emissions inventory
76
Relevant financial data
54
Setting an example from
61
Talent attraction and
report
Written premiums
49
Systems' security
our equipment
retention
74
Other environmental
78
Operational metrics
51
Operational Continuity
55
Contribution to society
62
Training and career
initiatives
80
Investments
development
81
Results
65
Health and Safety
83
Economic value
67
Work environment
85
distribution
EXHIBIT
86
Exhibit I: Detail of ESG results
Exhibit III: Exhibit frameworks and standards. Indexes
Exhibit II: ESG management in detail
114
Verification letter
97
Social investment.
116
Global Compact Principles Index
101
Stakeholder engagement.
117
GRI content index
102
Alliances and memberships
119
SASB contents index
103
Materiality analysis.
120
Table of Contents TCFD
107
Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
122
PSI contents index
109
Respect for Human Rights.s
At Quálitas, we know that the journey is important to reach the goal. Our business model, personalized service, and excellent customer service have allowed us to be close to our clients and agents, build strong relationships, and grow sustainably.
There will always be challenges to be solved, but our experience, leadership, and great human talent allow us to move forward with strength, insuring cars and taking care of people's integral health.
Main figures
D I M E N S I O N S
OPERATIVE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS
551
attention
6,013
centers
224 service offices
employees1
327 ODQs
+7.4%
+5.5%
+19,800 agents+7.0%
5 operating countries: Mexico, Costa Rica,
El Salvador, United States and Peru
$42,036
million MXN of
written premiums,
+10%
$39,969
million MXN of
earned premiums,
+11%
11.1%ROE(12 months)3
4.8 million insured vehicles, +7%
$2,209
$34,368
million MXN of
million MXN in market
net utilities2
capitalization
70.5%
96.4%
of combined
of loss ratio
ratio,
1 Total of employees from the Controladora, including insurance and non-insurance subsidiaries
2 Represents a decrease compared to 2021 due to the complexity of the operations
3 The fall of our ROE reflects the high level of capital of the company and the
side of the business, and the volatility of financial markets. Nevertheless, the company
positive performance during the year, where the operational ROE was at 4.7%
generated returns and we continue implementing actions aimed to alleviate the
and the financial ROE at 6.4%.
external impacts by quickly modifying our strategy.
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022
4
PERFORMANCE
ETHICS AND CORPORATE TRANSPARENCY
5,545
employees with Q
certification4
ROAD SAFETY AND PREVENTION CULTURE
Participants in the diploma course of
1,684 risk prevention for middle managers in transportation companies.
EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT
42.7% women
9,610
people educated +877mil through Qualitas
University5
thousand training hours
+138,600 visits at the Qualitas Road Conduct web page
DEVELOPMENT OF THE MEMBERS
OF THE VALUE CHAIN
91
employees in the
service offices
participating in the Q
1,200 Certification courses (in
out of 100
Mexico)
points in
the working
environment6
1,376
agents educated
University
through Qualitas
INNOVATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
million MXN in written premiums for
24%
of claims assisted in Mexico through
the remote use of our Express
$60 vehicles with telemetry and/tracking
Adjustment tool
+1,100
participants in the Financial
Education Program
$268
0.08
million MXN in insurance
seconds of average
premiums of hybrid and
response time in
electric vehicles
national call center
(Mexico)
22
minutes of average
arrival time of our claim officers (Mexico)
4.25
intensity in energy consumption in KJ/ MXN of written premium
SERVICE EXCELLENCE
87% average satisfaction in the service survey (clients)
intensity in GHG emissions
4
It integrates the education in Money laundering
5 Employees, agents, service offices employees,
prevention, Code of ethics and conduct, Policies in
policyholders and subsidiaries of Cristafácil.
(scopes 1 and 2) in tCO2e/
conflicts of interest and Data and people protection. It
0.35 MXN of written premium
was carried out in Qualitas Compañía de Seguros, Costa
Rica and El Salvador. Average number of participants in
the 4 mentioned courses.
6 In the "Pasión" variable, which is the main indicator within the climate survey framework and it illustrates the commitment and identification of the employees with the company.
