Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Q *   MX01Q0000008

QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(Q *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
112.34 MXN   -1.92%
05/05Quálitas Controladora B De C : Annual Report
PU
04/27Quálitas Controladora B De C : » Approved Proposals from the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/25Transcript : Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quálitas Controladora B de C : Annual Report

05/05/2023 | 08:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yes, I´ll see you

ALWAYS

tomorrow for the

Qualitas reforestation

CLOSE

Comment

I N T E G R AT E D

Let me know when

A N N U A L

you arrive

R E P O R T

2 0 2 2

3

Incoming

video call

Follow trip

2,123 likes

I have news!

The position at

FollowingQualitas is mine

Qualitas

The insurance

guys havetrace route arrived, I'll call

you in a moment.

CONTENT: Always close

4 Main figures

  1. Notable milestones
  2. How to read this report

9 Letter From the Chairman of the Board of Directors

01

02

03

04

05

12

ORGANIZATIONAL

26

SUSTAINABILITY

30

CORPORATE

36

ETHICS AND

40

CUSTOMER

IDENTITY

APPROACH

GOVERNANCE

COMPLIANCE

EXPERIENCE

13

Introduction

26

Sustainability approach

30

Corporate governance

36

Ethics and compliance

40

Customer experience

  1. Business Model
  1. Dimensions
  1. Risks
  1. Climate change Risks and opportunities

06

07

08

09

10

46

ONE STEP FORWARD

52

CONTRIBUTION TO

56

TEAM

68

ENVIRONMENTAL

75

ECONOMIC

IN SERVICE

ROAD SAFETY

EFFORT

MANAGEMENT

PERFORMANCE

47

Technology for Customers

53

Mobilizing the Policyholder

57

Demographics and diversity

69

GHG emissions inventory

76

Relevant financial data

54

Setting an example from

61

Talent attraction and

report

Written premiums

49

Systems' security

our equipment

retention

74

Other environmental

78

Operational metrics

51

Operational Continuity

55

Contribution to society

62

Training and career

initiatives

80

Investments

development

81

Results

65

Health and Safety

83

Economic value

67

Work environment

85

distribution

EXHIBIT

86

Exhibit I: Detail of ESG results

Exhibit III: Exhibit frameworks and standards. Indexes

Exhibit II: ESG management in detail

114

Verification letter

97

Social investment.

116

Global Compact Principles Index

101

Stakeholder engagement.

117

GRI content index

102

Alliances and memberships

119

SASB contents index

103

Materiality analysis.

120

Table of Contents TCFD

107

Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

122

PSI contents index

109

Respect for Human Rights.s

At Quálitas, we know that the journey is important to reach the goal. Our business model, personalized service, and excellent customer service have allowed us to be close to our clients and agents, build strong relationships, and grow sustainably.

There will always be challenges to be solved, but our experience, leadership, and great human talent allow us to move forward with strength, insuring cars and taking care of people's integral health.

Main figures

D I M E N S I O N S

OPERATIVE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

551

attention

6,013

centers

224 service offices

employees1

327 ODQs

+7.4%

+5.5%

+19,800 agents +7.0%

5 operating countries: Mexico, Costa Rica,

El Salvador, United States and Peru

$42,036

million MXN of

written premiums,

+10%

$39,969

million MXN of

earned premiums,

+11%

11.1% ROE(12 months)3

4.8 million insured vehicles, +7%

$2,209

$34,368

million MXN of

million MXN in market

net utilities2

capitalization

70.5%

96.4%

of combined

of loss ratio

ratio,

1 Total of employees from the Controladora, including insurance and non-insurance subsidiaries

2 Represents a decrease compared to 2021 due to the complexity of the operations

3 The fall of our ROE reflects the high level of capital of the company and the

side of the business, and the volatility of financial markets. Nevertheless, the company

positive performance during the year, where the operational ROE was at 4.7%

generated returns and we continue implementing actions aimed to alleviate the

and the financial ROE at 6.4%.

external impacts by quickly modifying our strategy.

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

4

PERFORMANCE

ETHICS AND CORPORATE TRANSPARENCY

5,545

employees with Q

certification4

ROAD SAFETY AND PREVENTION CULTURE

Participants in the diploma course of

1,684 risk prevention for middle managers in transportation companies.

EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT

42.7% women

9,610

people educated +877mil through Qualitas

University5

thousand training hours

+138,600 visits at the Qualitas Road Conduct web page

DEVELOPMENT OF THE MEMBERS

OF THE VALUE CHAIN

91

employees in the

service offices

participating in the Q

1,200 Certification courses (in

out of 100

Mexico)

points in

the working

environment6

1,376

agents educated

University

through Qualitas

INNOVATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

million MXN in written premiums for

24%

of claims assisted in Mexico through

the remote use of our Express

$60 vehicles with telemetry and/tracking

Adjustment tool

+1,100

participants in the Financial

Education Program

$268

0.08

million MXN in insurance

seconds of average

premiums of hybrid and

response time in

electric vehicles

national call center

(Mexico)

22

minutes of average

arrival time of our claim officers (Mexico)

4.25

intensity in energy consumption in KJ/ MXN of written premium

SERVICE EXCELLENCE

87% average satisfaction in the service survey (clients)

intensity in GHG emissions

4

It integrates the education in Money laundering

5 Employees, agents, service offices employees,

prevention, Code of ethics and conduct, Policies in

policyholders and subsidiaries of Cristafácil.

(scopes 1 and 2) in tCO2e/

conflicts of interest and Data and people protection. It

0.35 MXN of written premium

was carried out in Qualitas Compañía de Seguros, Costa

Rica and El Salvador. Average number of participants in

the 4 mentioned courses.

6 In the "Pasión" variable, which is the main indicator within the climate survey framework and it illustrates the commitment and identification of the employees with the company.

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2022

5

Disclaimer

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 00:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05/05Quálitas Controladora B De C : Annual Report
PU
04/27Quálitas Controladora B De C : » Approved Proposals from the Ordinary Shareholders' Meetin..
PU
04/25Transcript : Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Ap..
CI
04/24Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
01/27Transcript : Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Ja..
CI
01/26Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
01/26Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter E..
CI
2022QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend..
FA
2022Transcript : Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oc..
CI
2022Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 170 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2022 2 236 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 43 577 M 2 448 M 2 448 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 667
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 112,34 MXN
Average target price 108,90 MXN
Spread / Average Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Antonio Correa Etchegaray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria del Pilar Moreno Alanis Director & Director-Technical
Mauricio Domenge Gaudry Independent Director
Juan Marco Gutiérrez Wanless Independent Director
Madeleine Marthe C. Brémond Santacruz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.75%2 474
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-2.78%73 815
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED33.60%28 058
TRYG A/S-5.38%14 448
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC4.63%8 257
PORTO SEGURO S.A.4.45%2 986
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer