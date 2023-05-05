Quálitas Controladora B de C : Annual Report

9 Letter From the Chairman of the Board of Directors

At Quálitas, we know that the journey is important to reach the goal. Our business model, personalized service, and excellent customer service have allowed us to be close to our clients and agents, build strong relationships, and grow sustainably.

There will always be challenges to be solved, but our experience, leadership, and great human talent allow us to move forward with strength, insuring cars and taking care of people's integral health.