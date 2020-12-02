Log in
Quálitas Controladora B de C : Q* - GBM started coverage

12/02/2020 | 08:37pm GMT
Mexico City, December 2nd 2020

GBM started coverage of Qualitas Controladora

Qualitas Controladora, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Qualitas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: Q*), informs its shareholders and the investment community that GBM started coverage as of December 2nd, 2020.

The fundamentals that determine its recommendation are: "A great company at a decent price, with attractive growth potential; is a high-quality asset, proven resilience despite landscape, it stands out from its peers, have robust profitability pillars with pricing discipline, cost control, technological innovation and vertical integration"

The full GBM report is available at: QUALITAS_Initiating_Coverage.pdf (gbm.com.mx)

About Qualitas

Qualitas (Q) is the largest auto insurance company in Mexico in terms of market share, with operations in El Salvador, Costa Rica, USA and Peru. Its specialized business model, based exclusively in auto insurance, has allowed the Company to provide top quality service under the largest network in Mexico. Qualitas is listed in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticket

"Q" (Bloomberg: Q*: MM)

IR Contacts

Santiago Monroy

Raquel Leetoy

smonroy@qualitas.com.mx

rleetoy@qualitas.com.mx

T: +52 (55) 1555-6056

T: +52 (55) 1555-6313

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:36:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
