Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quad/Graphics, Inc.    QUAD

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 10:07am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies listed below.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

If You Have Held
Continuously Since
Before

Join the Action

Eastman Kodak Company

(NYSE: KODK)

27/07/2020

Click Here 

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

(NYSE: QUAD)

22/02/2017

Click Here 

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Securities fraud class-action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders for the above publicly-traded companies. If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously as dates listed, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-long-term-investors-to-contact-the-firm-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301164289.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.
10:07aINVESTIGATION ALERT : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Cont..
PR
10/21QUAD : to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
09/10QUAD : Donates $25,000 to MagLiteracy.org to Kickstart Creation of National Lite..
BU
08/20RISE INTERACTIVE : 's Cross-Channel Media Optimization Technology Provides Unpre..
PR
08/05QUAD/GRAPHICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/04QUAD/GRAPHICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04QUAD/GRAPHICS : Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results
BU
07/31QUAD/GRAPHICS : Sherilyn Whitmoyer, Quad's Deputy General Counsel, Recognized as..
BU
07/22QUAD : to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Result..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group