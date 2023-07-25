The most significant development affecting the logistic market is the possible strike by 340,000 UPS workers.

The five-year UPS agreement with the Teamsters expires at 11:59 pm on July 31. UPS employees voted against working past this deadline if no agreement is reached and could strike as early as August 1.

Quad uses FedEx, not UPS, when shipping parcels and therefore would not be directly impacted by any strike. FedEx has stated it is looking to protect customers and will limit volumes going into the FedEx network to prevent the network from getting overrun.

As part of the effort to protect its network, FedEx had announced it would not take on any new customers after July 17 unless those potential customers were fully vetted, and a contract was in place prior to July 17.

On the other hand, the USPS cannot turn away customers and could be overrun quickly with parcel volume as it will be one of few avenues UPS customers could turn to move shipments.

Quad will continue monitoring the situation between UPS and the Teamsters closely. Ideally an agreement will be reached prior to July 31. If you have any questions, please contact your account manager.

In other logistics news, Yellow Corp., the third largest Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carrier in the U.S. representing more than 10% of the LTL volume nationwide, has been working to restructure its network under its OneYellow initiative.

Yellow is one of only three unionized LTL carriers in the U.S. and the union is not supportive of changes the carrier wants to make, primarily switching some of the driver's roles to "utility" roles. Yellow has publicly stated that the carrier will run out of cash if the union doesn't agree, and the carrier and union have been at a stalemate for several weeks.

Yellow failed to make required health and pension contributions in June and July. This could result in union employees going on strike on or after July 24. If there is any strike the company may not survive, so this could be a last-ditch effort to force the union to the negotiating table to see if a deal could be reached to save Yellow.

As always, your Quad representative will work diligently to find you the lowest rates with the most efficient transportation available.