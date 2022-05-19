Quad Makes Repeat Appearance in Top 20 for Annual Agency Company Ranking

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, has been named one the world’s 25 largest agency companies, as determined by Ad Age, the global publisher of news, analysis, and data on marketing and media. This is the third consecutive year that Quad has been included in the list.

Contending in a highly competitive field, Quad ranked No. 16 on the list of top 25 agency companies and No. 22 among the world’s top 25 consolidated agency networks. Periscope, a fully integrated creative agency, and Rise Interactive, a top performance marketing agency, are wholly owned by Quad and are part of the company’s comprehensive agency services.

“Quad’s growth and ongoing commitment to innovation are aimed squarely at helping our clients deliver a frictionless marketing experience for their customers,” said Josh Golden, Quad Chief Marketing Officer. “This industry recognition from Ad Age cements us as a pivotal partner to help our clients build their businesses by meeting their marketing needs with a scale, depth, and robustness that are unique to Quad.”

“Marketers today are managing technology stacks, agencies, production, creative, and much more,” Golden continued. “Quad is challenge obsessed, and there is nothing we enjoy more than clearing obstacles to help marketers do what they do best. Our stability and ability to scale allow us to confidently meet our clients where they’re at as they work to meet and exceed the demands of today’s customer environment.”

With its through-the-line offering, Quad helps clients strategically plan, produce, manage and measure campaigns across multiple channels – rapidly, at scale, and without the hand-offs that cause loss of quality, time, money, and customers.

The 2022 Ad Age rankings reflect 2021 U.S. and worldwide revenue in multiple agency services categories, including traditional advertising, digital, and direct marketing. The top agency rankings are featured in the Ad Age Agency Report 2022, which compiled data from more than 400 agencies and agency networks. Coverage of the report can be accessed online.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including business strategy, insights and analytics, technology solutions, managed services, agency and studio solutions, media, print, in-store, and packaging. Serving over 4,600 clients, Quad has more than 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world. Please visit quad.com for more information.

