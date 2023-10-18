Joshua Lowcock’s appointment as President of Quad Media brings together data and media capabilities to bolster the MX company’s focus on audience targeting and media engagement

Global marketing experience (MX) company, Quad (NYSE: QUAD), announced today that Joshua Lowcock, a proven authority on media and data, will join the company as President of Quad Media. Lowcock stepped into this newly created leadership role on October 16 to accelerate the integration and collaboration of Quad’s existing teams, including Rise Interactive, Connections Planning, Media Analytics and Media Solutions, in order to create a market-leading offering.

“Joshua’s exceptional media experience and insights further energize the expansion of our Agency Solutions offering and will help our clients better connect with consumers, efficiently and at scale,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad. “Appointing an industry veteran like Joshua is part of our strategy to bring aboard innovative leaders who believe in our vision, complement the strength of our existing leadership team, and can help fast-track our growth in areas that represent the most significant opportunity for us. We are excited to welcome Joshua to Quad.”

As the head of Quad Media, Lowcock will build a differentiated, cohesive and market-leading audience targeting and media engagement offering for the marketing experience company. He will also oversee the company’s high-impact Connections Planning team, which complements its leading omnichannel media offerings. These solutions, in combination with Quad’s proprietary dataset, Profile Collective, allow the company to uniquely segment client audiences and present clients with comprehensive media engagement plans supporting online, in-store, out-of-home (OOH), video, broadcast and direct mail.

“Joshua brings the ideal blend of global media experience, data expertise and strategic vision to lead our growing media efforts,” said Eric Ashworth, President, Quad Agency Solutions and Executive Vice President, Product and Market Strategy. “With Joshua, we are further strengthening our integrated service approach, giving us greater flexibility in how we support our clients. I’m confident that, working with the existing and successful leadership within Quad Media, Joshua will help us continue to find new ways to elevate client relationships and drive revenue growth.”

Lowcock most recently served as Global Chief Media Officer at UM Worldwide, part of holding company Interpublic Group (IPG), where he played a pivotal role in developing and evolving UM Worldwide’s go-to-market strategy, and was responsible for omnichannel media, strategy, predictive analytics, performance marketing, content, innovation and ad tech. Lowcock previously worked at MediaVest, where he led the Walmart Digital Team, and served as Head of Commercial Products and Platforms at News Corp, where he led the launch of the company’s customer data and analytics strategy. Joshua is a non-executive director (NED) for ASX-listed Accent Group Limited (ASX.AX1) and AdVeritas Limited (ASK.AV1), and serves on the board of Cashrewards Limited.

“From the moment I learned about Quad, I was intrigued by its industry-defining transformation and its unwavering commitment to its foundational values,” Lowcock commented. “The holding company model is broken, and I am fascinated by how Quad is approaching this problem by bringing marketers an end-to-end solution. Quad has a team of incredibly talented leaders who are not only qualified to address the biggest issues that marketers face, but they do so with the integrity and honesty that are core to my own values and what I believe are the future of our industry.”

Lowcock will be based in Quad’s Union Square office in New York City.

