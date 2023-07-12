Quad MKE aims to broaden access to careers with growth potential

Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, hosted the inaugural open house of Quad MKE, its new recruiting and training hub located in Milwaukee’s central city. City and state officials, community partners and neighborhood residents gathered for an event on Tuesday, July 11, which affirmed Quad’s ongoing commitments to listen to community needs and invest in the Century City neighborhood and business district.

Joining in the inaugural open house of Quad MKE, Quad’s new recruiting and training hub in Milwaukee’s central city, were (l-r): Brandon Ramey, Site Director for Quad MKE; Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad; Kelli Williams, CEO of The Brand Lab; Chawnett Hicks, Office Manager of 30th Street Industrial Corridor Corporation; and Lafayette Crump, City of Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quad MKE, located in the Century City Tower at 4201 N. 27th Street, became operational earlier this year and is Quad’s first dedicated hub for talent sourcing, skills training and community engagement.

“QuadMKE represents our long-term dedication to work with the community and help overcome the inhibitors to family-sustaining careers,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and CEO of Quad. “Quad is built on a unique 'maker' culture that focuses on problem-solving for our clients, and that requires a talented, quality workforce. Quad MKE is providing the tools, training and transportation necessary to attract the talent that will propel us forward as a marketing experience company.”

Quadracci continued: “We are continuing to build our presence in Milwaukee – not only through this hub, but also through investments like the Melvina Park expansion and improvement – because it’s important for us to actively invest in our local economy in ways that support job readiness and healthier communities. We believe our investment will serve as a catalyst for others to get involved. We are pleased to contribute to this vibrant neighborhood and look forward to Century City being an integral part of our path forward.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his appreciation for the myriad efforts underway to bring more investment and activity to the city’s industrial corridor. “Quad is a respected corporate partner in Milwaukee, and it’s great news that they’re building upon their already-strong presence in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor,” he said. “Thank you to the Quad team for investing in our city’s success.”

Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, lauded Quad’s latest efforts to advance workforce development efforts in the state. “Quad MKE represents Wisconsin's spirit of innovation and resilience as we work together to address barriers to employment, such as access to transportation and advanced skills training, in Milwaukee," she said. "Milwaukee is a source of immense workforce talent, and initiatives such as Quad MKE are connecting this talent to opportunities that are available today."

Removing barriers to employment is a primary focus for Quad MKE. For example, to address the need for reliable transportation, Quad MKE provides a company-run shuttle service from the near north side to select Quad manufacturing locations not served by public bus routes. People who participate in the transportation program also receive meals while commuting on the shuttle.

Beyond manufacturing roles, Quad MKE is also helping to prepare individuals for administrative and creative agency careers within Quad, especially as the company continues to expand its marketing solutions portfolio.

“Quad MKE is proud to be part of this community’s ongoing revitalization efforts,” said Brandon Ramey, Quad MKE Site Director. “We thank our many community partners, including Running Rebels and JobsWork MKE, for their support in helping us create pathways to jobs with long-term career potential. We would not have been able to achieve what we have done without their guidance and support.”

Also joining the unveiling of Quad MKE were Kelli Williams, Chief Executive Officer of The Brand Lab; Chawnett Hicks, Office Manager for 30th Street Industrial Corridor; and many others.

During the event, guests toured the Century City Tower to learn more about other enterprises that are located in the building and are seeking to make a difference in the community through technology, innovation and community investment.

