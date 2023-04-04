Advanced search
Quad Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Contract to Print Reader's Digest

04/04/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Quad (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience company, is now the sole printer of the U.S. edition of Reader’s Digest, America’s fourth largest-circulation magazine. The new, multi-million-dollar contract spans the next three years.

One of the best-known magazines on American shelves, Reader’s Digest’s move to Quad streamlines its annual U.S. print run of almost 20 million copies. Quad’s through-the-line solution, including a capital investment in two-up binders, gives it all the resources needed to manufacture and distribute the magazine. This end-to-end process includes Publishers’ Studio, Quad’s proprietary workflow solution for issue mapping, which Reader’s Digest has been using since 2021.

“We are excited about our decision to move Reader’s Digest printing and distribution to Quad, which provides a full-service solution and a commitment to becoming a trusted and valued business partner. In addition, the Quad team managed a difficult and complex transition seamlessly,” said Mike Garzone, Vice President, Supply Chain, Trusted Media Brands.

“We’re proud to be working with such an esteemed brand and to have been able to move all of their production from their previous printer to our Lomira, Wis., facility in just one month. Even as Quad expands into growing areas of the marketing experience, printing continues to be a legacy part of our business. This frictionless transition is indicative of how Quad does business everywhere,” said Quad’s Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Daren Robarge.

For more than 100 years, Reader’s Digest has been a trusted and admired storyteller. Its content ranges from inspirational, feel-good tales from its readers to cutting-edge topics and investigative journalism. Today Reader’s Digest reaches more than 30 million people across print, digital and social platforms.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to go to market and reach consumers. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, ongoing innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including strategy and consulting, data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services.

Serving more than 2,900 clients, Quad has approximately 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Please visit quad.com for more information.


