Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, to discuss second quarter and year-to-date 2023 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO.

The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http://www.quad.com/investor-relations. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to IR@quad.com.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180923/f9ed270e79. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain access to the call on August 2, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until September 2, 2023, accessible as follows:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 5462040

