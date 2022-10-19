Advanced search
    QUAD   US7473011093

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
2.420 USD   +0.83%
Quad to Host Call to Discuss Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Results

10/19/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, to discuss third quarter and year-to-date 2022 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO.

The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at www.quad.com/investors. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session, and investors are invited to email their questions in advance to IR@quad.com.

Participants may pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170526/f41d0988a0. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on November 2, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

  • U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
  • International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad’s website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until December 2, 2022, accessible as follows:

  • U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
  • International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
  • Replay Access Code: 1227790

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including business strategy, insights and analytics, technology solutions, managed services, agency and studio solutions, media, print, in-store, and packaging.

Serving over 4,600 clients, Quad has more than 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Please visit quad.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
