    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
06/07
20.26 EUR   -0.30%
12:02pQUADIENT S A : Q1 2022 - Press release
PU
Erratum to the Press Release “Quadient Q1 2022 Sales” dated June 7th, 2022

06/07/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Erratum to the Press Release “Quadient Q1 2022 Sales” dated June 7th, 2022

June 7th, 2022 – Quadient (Euronext Paris : QDT) An editorial error was made in the press release dated June 7th, 2022 (English & French versions) announcing the Q1 2022 Sales. The reported percentage changes as well as the changes at constant exchange rates presented in the table on page 2 were erroneous, except for Total Sales. The correct table is presented below.

Change in Q1 2022 sales

In million eurosQ1 2022Q1 2021ChangeChange at constant ratesOrganic change
Major Operations236226+4.6%-0.5%-0.8%
Intelligent Communication Automation5244+17.7%+12.4%+10.7%
Mail-Related Solutions165159+3.6%-1.7%-1.7%
Parcel Locker Solutions1922-14.6%-17.9%-17.9%
Additional Operations1620-19.9%-19.9%+2.3%
Total Sales253246+2.5%-2.1%-0.6%
      
In million eurosQ1 2022Q1 2021ChangeChange at constant ratesOrganic change
Major Operations236226+4.6%-0.5%-0.8%
North America135123+9.0%+0.6%+0.0%
Main European countries(a)8991-2.4%-3.4%-3.4%
International1312+11.4%+10.1%+10.1%
Additional Operations1620-19.9%-19.9%+2.3%
Total Sales253246+2.5%-2.1%-0.6%

(a)   Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom

All the other figures are correct and remain unchanged.

An amended version of the press release is available for download on Quadient’s investor relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/

***

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.
For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

