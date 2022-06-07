Erratum to the Press Release “Quadient Q1 2022 Sales” dated June 7th, 2022

June 7th, 2022 – Quadient (Euronext Paris : QDT) An editorial error was made in the press release dated June 7th, 2022 (English & French versions) announcing the Q1 2022 Sales. The reported percentage changes as well as the changes at constant exchange rates presented in the table on page 2 were erroneous, except for Total Sales. The correct table is presented below.

Change in Q1 2022 sales

In million euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Change at constant rates Organic change Major Operations 236 226 +4.6% -0.5% -0.8% Intelligent Communication Automation 52 44 +17.7% +12.4% +10.7% Mail-Related Solutions 165 159 +3.6% -1.7% -1.7% Parcel Locker Solutions 19 22 -14.6% -17.9% -17.9% Additional Operations 16 20 -19.9% -19.9% +2.3% Total Sales 253 246 +2.5% -2.1% -0.6% In million euros Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Change at constant rates Organic change Major Operations 236 226 +4.6% -0.5% -0.8% North America 135 123 +9.0% +0.6% +0.0% Main European countries(a) 89 91 -2.4% -3.4% -3.4% International 13 12 +11.4% +10.1% +10.1% Additional Operations 16 20 -19.9% -19.9% +2.3% Total Sales 253 246 +2.5% -2.1% -0.6%

(a) Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, United Kingdom

All the other figures are correct and remain unchanged.

An amended version of the press release is available for download on Quadient’s investor relations website: https://invest.quadient.com/

