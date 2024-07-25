Parcel Pending by Quadient automated lockers are now installed at more than 250 higher education institutions across the country



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has reached a new milestone of installed smart lockers totaling more than 250 colleges and universities across the United States. Across the campuses, more than 1.5 million students per year are served by the automated lockers.

Higher education institutions using the Parcel Pending by Quadient automated locker platform range from large universities with tens of thousands of students to smaller colleges with hundreds. Institutions include The University of Alabama, University of Florida, University of Houston, Valencia College, University of Kentucky, University of Iowa, the University at Buffalo, Shenandoah University, Kennesaw State University and many more.

Quadient locker solutions enhance life on campus for students, faculty and staff by offering a secure, convenient and 24/7 package pick-up or drop-off experience. Additionally, the locker platform serves various other purposes, including the distribution of bookstore merchandise, on-campus dining and class and IT equipment. Bunker Hill Community College in Boston incorporates Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers as part of its student food pantry program.

“The continuing expansion of e-commerce and the resulting high volumes of packages is the main driver in the growth of demand for our automated locker platform, on campus and off,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North America, Lockers Automation, Quadient. “In addition to traditional package delivery, an exciting aspect of our locker platform is the wide range of possibilities it presents for enhancing campus life. We’ve been thrilled to see the diverse range of use cases across the campuses of our higher education customers.”

More than 20,800 Quadient locker units are in operation globally across a wide range of industries. Quadient’s open locker networks are transforming out-of-home delivery with a greener and cost-effective alternative that creates value for carriers, locker hosts and consumers. For more information, visit www.parcelpending.com.

