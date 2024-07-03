Stock QDT QUADIENT S.A.
Quadient S.A.

Equities

QDT

FR0000120560

IT Services & Consulting

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 04:05:19 2024-07-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.06 EUR +0.22% Intraday chart for Quadient S.A. +4.15% -6.04%
10:02am QUADIENT : A forthcoming takeover by Kretinsky? Alphavalue
Jul. 02 Quadient: successful cross-selling in North America CF
Latest news about Quadient S.A.

Quadient : VESA Equity Investment tops 15% mark CF
Quadient S.A. Approves Dividend Payment for Fiscal Year 2023, Payable on August 7, 2024 CI
QUADIENT : A long-term play revealed Alphavalue
Quadient Partners with Rail Company to Expand Open Locker Network in Japan MT
Quadient: strategic partnership in crates in Japan CF
Quadient Expands its Open Locker Network in New High Traffic Locations in Japan, Leveraging Existing JR East Smart Logistics Lockers CI
QUADIENT : CMD: Mail's expected slump overshadows promising developments Alphavalue
Quadient: downgraded after its 2026 and 2030 targets CF
Quadient to Seek M&A CI
Transcript : Quadient S.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
Quadient: new targets for 2023 CF
Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire RE
QUADIENT : Q1 revenue boosted by acquisitions Alphavalue
Quadient: sales growth of over 3% in Q1 CF
Quadient S.A. Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Transcript : Quadient S.A., Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 27, 2024
Quadient: partnership with KeyNest in the UK CF
KeyNest Selects Quadient's Open Locker Network to Expand Convenient Key Exchange Services to Consumers in the UK CI
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
Quadient: distinguished for its accounts receivable solution CF
Quadient wins US healthcare contracts CF
Quadient Wins New US Contracts for Communication Software in Q1 MT
Quadient Secures Significant Contracts with Healthcare Leaders in the USA CI

Company Profile

Quadient S.A. is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient S.A. supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. In 2023/24, Quadient S.A. registered EUR 1,062.4 million in revenues, of which 68.6% in mail-related activities. Revenues breakdown by type of revenue between recurring revenue (62.9%; maintenance and professional services), equipment and license sales (26.2%) and rental revenue (10.9%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: France and Benelux (17.1%), North America (57.2%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Italy/the United Kingdom/Ireland (16.2%) and other (9.5%).
IT Services & Consulting
2024-08-04 - Détachement de for final dividend
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Quadient S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
18.02 EUR
Average target price
26.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+48.72%
Sector Technology Consulting & Outsourcing Services

1st Jan change Capi.
QUADIENT S.A. Stock Quadient S.A.
-5.93% 665M
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. Stock Verisk Analytics, Inc.
+14.02% 38.86B
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
+2.23% 15.45B
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung SDS Co.,Ltd.
-9.71% 8.57B
OTSUKA CORPORATION Stock Otsuka Corporation
+9.72% 7.4B
REPLY S.P.A. Stock Reply S.p.A.
+14.64% 5.46B
POSCO DX COMPANY LTD. Stock Posco Dx Company Ltd.
-50.47% 4.03B
NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION Stock NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
+2.90% 2.24B
DHC SOFTWARE CO.,LTD. Stock DHC Software Co.,Ltd.
-24.31% 2.06B
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock China Transinfo Technology Co., Ltd
-20.70% 1.92B
Technology Consulting & Outsourcing Services
