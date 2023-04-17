Quadient Achieves Leader Position in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Customer Communications Management

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of leading Customer Communication Management vendors

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact





Paris, April 17, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has been named by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management, 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management (CCM) market research report includes a detailed global market analysis of major CCM vendors. The research comprises the features and functionalities of different CCM solutions, including Quadient Inspire Flex and Inspire Evolve, as well as competitive differentiating factors. Key differentiators of Quadient Inspire include customer engagement and experience capabilities, hybrid deployment options, the capability to simplify and automate communication processes, single screen preview capability and integrations of CCM to customer experience (CX) initiatives via customer journey mapping technology, according to the report.

“Quadient’s customer communication management platform provides a complete end-to-end solution, from design to delivery and tracking to archiving content, data, and history,” said Prakhar Bansal, analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “Additionally, the platform provides a single architecture for all cloud, on-prem, hybrid, hosted and other deployment options. Quadient is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, and product suite with high scalability. Quadient has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2023.”

Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, at Quadient, said, “Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines CCM as a platform that includes an integrated suite of solutions to create, manage, deliver, store, and retrieve inbound and outbound communications to ensure a consistent and personalized customer experience across different communication channels and touchpoints. Our integrated offer enables organizations to perform strategic communication planning and track performances to minimize communication risks and proactively make informed communication decisions in alignment with business needs, improving the overall customer experience.”

Quadient Inspire is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation platform that empowers organizations to respond to market, regulatory and customer experience changes, transforming their communication flows to offer elevated experiences through multiple channels. To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 SPARK Matrix report on CCM, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/quadient-positions-leader-spark-matrix-customer-communication-management-2023.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

