    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-29 am EDT
13.49 EUR   -0.81%
12:02pQuadient : Availability of the 2022 half-year financial report
GL
09/26Quadient S A : H1 2022 - Presentation
PU
09/26Quadient S A : S1 2022 - Communiqué de presse
PU
Quadient: Availability of the 2022 half-year financial report

09/29/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Quadient: Availability of
the 2022 half-year financial report

Paris, 29 September 2022,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2022 half-year financial report on 29 September 2022.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2022 half-year financial report, in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

 

Financials
Sales 2023 1 082 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net income 2023 79,3 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2023 664 M 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,73x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 467 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 828
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Marie Philippe Du Passage Chief Financial Officer
Didier R. Lamouche Chairman
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Benoit Berson Chief Operating Officer-France & Benelux
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-28.94%450
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-24.05%27 269
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.28.39%9 012
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-25.88%6 263
OTSUKA CORPORATION-19.03%5 835
REPLY S.P.A.-40.07%3 842