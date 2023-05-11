Quadient Awarded Platinum Rating by EcoVadis for Second Year, Placing in the Top 1% of Companies

Paris, May 11, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has been awarded a Platinum rating by EcoVadis for the second year running. EcoVadis is a leading ratings organization for sustainability, and its Platinum rating is the highest distinction awarded to the top 1% of performing companies that EcoVadis rates in different industries. EcoVadis assesses more than 100,000 companies in over 175 countries across 200 industries, evaluating 21 sustainability criteria in four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Quadient has a long-standing history of infusing sustainable business practices into its products and supply chain. Significant progress has been made recently by reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 47.2% since 2018, in line with its ambition to achieve a 1.5°C trajectory and a 50.4% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

“This continued recognition reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and the positive impact of its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) program,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer, Quadient. “At Quadient, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable future for our customers, employees and communities. We would like to thank our employees worldwide for their efforts that continue to position Quadient as a leader in this space.”

A signatory to the UN Global Compact, Quadient has been recognized by multiple agencies for its performance related to ESG and sustainability. Quadient’s Corporate Social Responsibility program is built around five pillars: empowering people, enabling a culture of integrity and ethical behavior, reducing its environmental footprint, providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions, and supporting local communities where it operates. Quadient is committed to conducting business with integrity and complying with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments