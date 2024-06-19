Quadient S.A. is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient S.A. supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. In 2023/24, Quadient S.A. registered EUR 1,062.4 million in revenues, of which 68.6% in mail-related activities. Revenues breakdown by type of revenue between recurring revenue (62.9%; maintenance and professional services), equipment and license sales (26.2%) and rental revenue (10.9%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: France and Benelux (17.1%), North America (57.2%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Italy/the United Kingdom/Ireland (16.2%) and other (9.5%).