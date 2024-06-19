Stock QDT QUADIENT S.A.
Quadient S.A.

Equities

QDT

FR0000120560

IT Services & Consulting

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:36:22 2024-06-19 am EDT 		After market 01:07:25 pm
18.34 EUR -16.26% Intraday chart for Quadient S.A. 18.32 -0.11%
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers
Chart Quadient S.A.

Chart Quadient S.A.
Company Profile

Quadient S.A. is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient S.A. supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. In 2023/24, Quadient S.A. registered EUR 1,062.4 million in revenues, of which 68.6% in mail-related activities. Revenues breakdown by type of revenue between recurring revenue (62.9%; maintenance and professional services), equipment and license sales (26.2%) and rental revenue (10.9%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: France and Benelux (17.1%), North America (57.2%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Italy/the United Kingdom/Ireland (16.2%) and other (9.5%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-06-18 - Capital Markets Day
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Quadient S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
21.9 EUR
Average target price
27.52 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.66%
Company calendar

Technology Consulting & Outsourcing Services
