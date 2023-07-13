Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today it surpassed the 1,000 mark of automated parcel lockers in France. This success is the result of close collaboration with long-standing partners, including pick-up point operator Relais Colis and sports retailer Decathlon.



“This achievement isamajor milestone, thanks tothe support from our strategic partners. As we continue to roll out a vast open and shared parcel locker network in France, we're activelypreparing to welcome even more new partners,” explains Benoit Berson, Chief Solution Officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “We are observing a number ofplayers deploying theirown locker network, creating a multiplication of urban storage units to the detriment of public space. Besides being unsustainable in the long term, this solution is not thought through from acustomer experience point of view.We have designed our network of universal lockersto fit into the urban environment, offering an open solution sharedbetween the various players in transportation, local retail, and service companies. It is the only solution capable of combiningthe lastmile and first milein a way that istrulyservice-oriented, eco-friendly and rational over the longterm."

For several years now, Quadient has been gradually extending its network of smart lockers across many countries, offering consumers a convenient, fast and secure solution for collecting their online orders. Available in Decathlon stores for their Click & Collect offer, but also in Carrefour retail stores, shopping malls, train stations and other public areas in France, Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers are an efficient solution for managing deliveries and collections 24/7. In the near future, they will also be available for returns and second-hand parcel depots.

Christophe Cornilleau, General Manager of Relais Colis, said: "We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable achievement with Quadient. A long-standing partner for parcel lockers, we areproud to have been by their side from the first installation to this thousandth unit,contributing to the development of their network in France,notably through our partnership with Carrefour. This important milestone demonstrates our shared commitment to offering consumers an ever more convenient and efficient parcel delivery experience. Aware of the climate challenges our industry faces, we will continue to strengthen our collaboration with Quadient, so that together we can meet the market's growing expectations in terms of customer satisfaction and responsible delivery."

Quadient offers a complete portfolio of smart lockers designed to facilitate deliveries and returns, whether installed indoors or outdoors, and able to handle products of all types and sizes for different markets. Quadient currently has more than 18,500 units in operation worldwide. The company aims to accelerate the roll-out of its open network in France in the coming months, continuing its efforts to simplify delivery processes, improve logistics efficiency and guarantee an exceptional customer experience, in a durable and sustainable way.

