Quadient Introduces Oversize Parcel Lockers to Meet Growing Demand for Fulfillment and Delivery of Large Goods

Paris, September 22, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announced today the launch of Parcel Pending by Quadient Oversize Lockers, an automated fulfillment solution purpose-built for industries that need to deliver extra-large and oversized goods to their customers.

The new model expands the range of products that can be picked up from a locker, fitting most online purchases and fully integrating with other existing Parcel Pending by Quadient locker solutions. Oversize Lockers are especially suited for retailers, distributors and multifamily communities that are looking to manage more delivery types and sizes, from building materials and sporting equipment to furniture and gardening tools. Oversize Lockers are now available in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland and will be available in other European countries in the coming months.

Parcel Pending by Quadient Oversize Lockers are scalable and customizable with a single-door large compartment or with three compartments. The locker solution delivers 24/7 access with indoor and outdoor durability and integrates with the apps and websites of retailers, distributors, multifamily communities and other businesses.

“As e-commerce has rapidly expanded, consumers expect to be able to conveniently and quickly pick up or return products of all sizes. The new Parcel Pending by Quadient Oversize Lockers help retailers and multifamily communities meet this demand. Additionally, Oversize Lockers support distributors who want to provide fast fulfillment of orders so their contractor and professional trade customer base can quickly get back to their job sites,” said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “Parcel Pending by Quadient Oversize Lockers offer a convenient, self-service option for pickups and returns that enhances the user experience, reduces service counter queues and gets inventory back on shelves faster.”

Quadient operates nearly 16,900 locker systems worldwide. Thousands of businesses in retail, carrier services, higher education and multifamily and commercial property management rely on Quadient’s carrier-agnostic parcel locker solutions.

Learn more about Parcel Pending by Quadient Oversize Lockers at the following websites:

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

