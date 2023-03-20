Quadient: Invitation to the FY 2022 Results conference call

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) will release its 2022 full-year results on Monday, 27th March 2023 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer, and Laurent du Passage, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the Group’s performance at 6:00pm CET (5:00pm GMT) on the same day. The presentation will be conducted in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Monday , 2 7 th March 202 3

6: 00 p m ( CET ), 5:00 p m ( GMT )

CONFERENCE CALL

Please connect 10 minutes before the start of the live event by using the following dial-in numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66;

United States: +1 786 697 3501;

United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200.





Password: QUADIENT

WEBCAST

The live webcast and the presentation slides will be accessible online on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US) and through the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/quadienten/20230327_1/

REPLAY

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Group’s Investor Relations website for 12 months.

