Stock QDT QUADIENT S.A.
Quadient S.A.

Equities

QDT

FR0000120560

IT Services & Consulting

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 12:35:29 2024-03-26 pm EDT 		After market 03:00:11 pm
18.96 EUR +0.21% Intraday chart for Quadient S.A. 18.94 -0.11%
Latest news about Quadient S.A.

QUADIENT : Lackluster results but hidden value to unlock? Alphavalue
Quadient: fivefold increase in net income by 2023 CF
Transcript : Quadient S.A., 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 25, 2024
Quadient S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2024 CI
Royal Mail: multi-year contract with Quadient CF
Royal Mail to Join Quadient's Open Locker Network in Multi-year Contract MT
Quadient : Bpifrance Investissement co-opted to the Board CF
Quadient: multi-year contract with Royal Mail CF
Royal Mail Offers New Parcel Drop Off and Collection Experience to Consumers by Adopting Quadient?s Open Locker Network in the UK CI
Quadient to Deploy Smart Lockers Across Stonegate's British Properties MT
Quadient extends partner program CF
Quadient: distinguished in a Quadrant report CF
CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold CF
CAC40: in record territory, as are E-Stoxx50 and Nasdaq CF
CAC40: above 7,680, W-Street attempts 16th weekly rise? CF
CAC40: in green at the start of a busy week CF
Quadient: more than 20,000 Parcel Pending units installed CF
Quadient: AR and AP solutions recommended by Sage CF
Quadient's Financial Automation Cloud Offerings Named as Recommended Solutions by Sage CI
Quadient Buys Swiss Document Management Business MT
Quadient: acquisition of Frama in Switzerland CF
Quadient S.A. acquired Frama AG. CI
Quadient : VESA Equity Investment crosses the 10% threshold CF
Quadient Names New Chief Marketing Officer MT
Quadient : Petra Wolf, new Marketing Director CF

Chart Quadient S.A.

More charts

Company Profile

Quadient S.A. is the driving force behind the most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient S.A. supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. In 2022/23, Quadient S.A. registered EUR 1,081.2 million in revenues, of which 70.1% in mail-related activities. Revenues breakdown by type of revenue between recurring revenue (60.4%; maintenance and professional services), equipment and license sales (27%) and rental revenue (12,5%). Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: France and Benelux (16.7%), North America (55.4%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Italy/the United Kingdom/Ireland (17.7%) and other (10.2%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-05-26 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Quadient S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
18.92 EUR
Average target price
25.26 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Technology Consulting & Outsourcing Services

1st Jan change Capi.
QUADIENT S.A. Stock Quadient S.A.
-1.35% 705M
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. Stock Verisk Analytics, Inc.
-2.96% 33.27B
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
+5.50% 15.91B
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD. Stock Samsung SDS Co.,Ltd.
-6.35% 8.97B
OTSUKA CORPORATION Stock Otsuka Corporation
+13.06% 8.26B
POSCO DX COMPANY LTD. Stock Posco Dx Company Ltd.
-30.19% 6B
NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION Stock NS Solutions Corporation
+10.16% 3.06B
NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION Stock NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
+8.70% 2.58B
DHC SOFTWARE CO.,LTD. Stock DHC Software Co.,Ltd.
-8.59% 2.56B
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Stock China Transinfo Technology Co., Ltd
-7.49% 2.32B
Technology Consulting & Outsourcing Services
