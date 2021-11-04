Quadient Listed Among Leading French Software Publishing Companies

(modified version on Nov 4th PM)

Quadient(Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced it has been ranked 13th in the 2021 edition of the EY/Numeum Top 250French software publishers and developers. The Top 250, published by consultancy firm EY and professional software industry association Numeum, evaluated 269 companies according to their software publishing revenue. Quadient also placed fifth in the Horizontal French Publishers' Category.

In addition to the annual ranking of French software publishers, the study analyzed the impact of the pandemic on the investment choices and the evolution of the software solutions offered by French companies in the sector. Despite the pandemic, the report outlined that software publishers showed resilience in 2020, with revenues of around €18 billion, representing a growth of 9.1% compared to 2019. The report also stated there is renewed optimism for 2021, with over half of the software publishers expecting to grow by over 10%.

"We are proud to be among the leading French software and publishers again this year," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "At Quadient, we are continuously investing in the development of our portfolio of Intelligent Communication Automation cloud solutions, combining the benefits of automation and artificial intelligence to provide our customers the tools that simplify their business processes and help them create a better customer experience. More than 10,000 customers have already placed their trust in us, a strong marker of Quadient's successful transformation into a major player in the cloud solutions space."

In early 2021, Quadient shared details of the second phase of its Back to Growth strategy. The next step in the execution of the strategic plan, launched in 2019, focuses in particular on Quadient's ambition to be the only company in the market to offer a complete portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS)/cloud Intelligent Communication Automation solutions, bringing together customer communication management, customer journey mapping, document automation, accounts payable (AP) automation and accounts receivable (AR) automation.

In this regard, the company completed the launch of the Quadient® Impresscloud platform for multi-channel document automation for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), acquired YayPay, a leading SaaS FinTech in July 2020, and acquired BeanWorksin March of this year, another top-performing SaaS FinTech and leader in supplier invoice management automation solutions.

The deployment of these cloud solutions is helping companies of all sizes to better manage and improve their communications and interactions with their customers, a need that has become more essential since the pandemic with the widespread use of remote work and the digitalization of collaboration between teams. Quadient's Intelligent Communication Automation software sales stood at €97 million in H1 2021, up 11.7% organically compared to H1 2020. The share of SaaS/subscription customers went up from 65% at the end of 2020 to 70% at the end of H1 2021. To support the growth of its software business, Quadient has announced that it aims to recruit more than 500 R&D and software solutions sales specialists in 2021.

