Quadient Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Cloud Customer Communications Management

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Quadient was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment - Dynamic Delivery of Multi-channel Personalized Experiences (doc #US48167722, May 2022).

The report provides details to assess providers of customer communication management (CCM) solutions, including Quadient Inspire and Quadient Impress. According to the IDC MarketScape report, enterprises that seek omni-channel customer experiences through the lens of a customer journey should consider Quadient. The IDC MarketScape listed customer experience strategy, performance and scale and implementation experience as strengths of Quadient.

“We are extremely proud of Quadient’s placement in the IDC MarketScape report for cloud customer communications,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, partners and employees who helped us maintain our position as a leader in a rapidly evolving CCM ecosystem. Through continuous feedback and interactions, our customers have driven us to enable flexible deployments, develop new omnichannel features and transform the customer experience. Our partners have taken us into new markets with new use cases all over the world. CCM remains a primary focus for Quadient and we continue to deliver rapid digital transformation and accelerated release cycles for our clients to meet the demand for better experiences across the entire customer journey.”

According to the report, an IDC communications survey “found that the pandemic increased the volume of technology-generated customer communications and shifted them from a predominantly operational output type to a conversational and persuasive interaction across customer service (50%), sales (43%) and marketing (34%) teams.”

Quadient Inspire, made up of Inspire Flex, Inspire Evolve and Inspire Journey, helps companies around the world design, manage and deliver personalized, accurate and compliant customer communications across all channels, from one centralized platform. Additionally, Inspire connects those communications to comprehensive customer journey maps. Quadient Impress helps small and medium-sized businesses deliver and automate customer communications.

For complimentary access to the IDC MarketScape report excerpt, please visit www.quadient.com/resources/idc-marketscape-worldwide-cloud-ccm-applications-2022-assessment.

Quadient’s cloud-based Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions portfolio brings together CCM, customer journey mapping, financial communications and document automation. YayPay, which was acquired by Quadient in July 2020, was named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Midmarket 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47032320, December 2020).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

