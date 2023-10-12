Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, and a major global parcel locker operator, announces a new partnership with Motor Fuel Group (MFG). MFG, one of the UK’s leading independent forecourt operators, will start hosting a number of Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Network Lockers in the coming weeks, offering 24/7 delivery and pickup for carriers and consumers across the UK.



Quadient is rapidly establishing strategic partnerships to secure premium locations to accelerate its open locker network expansion across the UK. The network provides the entire e-commerce supply chain with unparalleled cost, convenience and flexibility benefits. With major carriers already on board—including DPD UK, Evri, and DHL—Quadient is rapidly growing its presence in easily accessible and high-traffic areas, such as MFG’s network, to provide reliable and sustainable parcel delivery for UK consumers.

“At MFG, we carefully select our partners and brands to offer a unique and convenient experience to our customers,” said Anna Roddis, Trading Director, MFG. “These smart lockers enhance our service offering, driving more customers to our forecourts and strengthening our position as a top destination for all fuel, EV charging, food and service needs for the communities we operate in. By implementing a secure and convenient parcel delivery and pickup service, we want to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience, so stopping by our sites is not only something they plan to do in a journey, but also something they look forward to.”

Parcel Pending by Quadient locker solutions rely on advanced cloud-based monitoring and tracking technology. As soon as a parcel is delivered in one of the compartments, customers receive an automated message containing their pick-up code to be used on-screen, or a barcode for touchless pick-up. When installed outdoors, lockers provide 24/7 access, so carriers can deliver parcels outside of busy traffic hours, and packages are securely stored until consumers collect them at their own convenience. Deliveries are successful on the first attempt, helping carriers optimize last-mile delivery operations and minimize their environmental impact through more efficient route planning. Partners like MFG offer more convenience to customers, increase site footfall and revenue streams, and contribute to reducing traffic carbon emissions by offering more services on a single stop.

“The collaboration with MFG is the next step forward in the expansion of our open parcel locker network in the UK, offering a win-win-win scenario for MFG, consumers and the entire parcel supply chain,” said Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, EVP Parcel Locker Solutions Europe, Quadient. “By placing our lockers in easily accessible sites that are open at extended hours, such as the MFG forecourts, we are simplifying logistics, reducing environmental impact and enhancing the overall customer experience, contributing to a sustainable future for online sales and parcel deliveries.”

For more information about Quadient’s Open Locker Network, please visit https://www.parcelpending.com/en-us/markets/open-locker-network/.

