  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Quadient S.A.
  News
  Summary
    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-14 am EST
13.80 EUR   -0.58%
Quadient S A : AP Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV
PU
Quadient S A : AP Automation Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV
PU
Quadient Announces Fourth Carrier Joining its Smart Locker Open Network in the UK
GL
Quadient S A : AP Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV

12/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Blake Friis | Wednesday, Dec 14th 2022

At Quadient Accounts Payable by Beanworks, we work hard to streamline accounts payable processes so finance teams can focus on more impactful work. Today, we're announcing a new partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV that will help accounting teams in North America, UK, and Ireland do just that.

Even with a great ERP like Business Central, there are several tasks that take an extra two or three minutes. That may not sound like much, but when you multiply it hundreds of times over, you see why so many accounting teams struggle to make time for more fulfilling work that helps drive their organization forward.

By integrating with Quadient AP, companies using Microsoft Dynamics NAV (365 Business Central On-Prem) as their ERP can reduce time spent on manual data entry, as well as code and approve invoices quickly and accurately.

Some of the key features financial professionals can leverage through this partnership include:

  • Unlimited approval channels for automated routing

  • Auto Capture to populate all invoice header details and dollar amounts

  • Sync data between systems on a custom schedule or on-demand with one click

"Our partnership and easy integration with Microsoft Dynamics NAV ensure more accounting teams will be able to eliminate bottlenecks and create greater opportunities," said Yash Boosharya, VP of Product at Quadient AP.

If your team is using 365 Business Central On-Prem and you'd like to learn more about how this integration can help your organization, let's chat.

Blake FriisContent Developer, Quadient Accounts Payable

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 22:25:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
