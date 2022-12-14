Quadient S A : AP Automation Announces Global Partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Blake Friis | Wednesday, Dec 14th 2022

At Quadient AP Automation, we work hard to streamline accounts payable processes so finance teams can focus on more impactful work. Today, we're announcing a new partnership with Microsoft Dynamics NAV that will help accounting teams in North America, UK, and Ireland do just that.

Even with a great ERP like Business Central, there are several tasks that take an extra two or three minutes. That may not sound like much, but when you multiply it hundreds of times over, you see why so many accounting teams struggle to make time for more fulfilling work that helps drive their organization forward.

By integrating with Quadient AP automation, companies using Microsoft Dynamics NAV (365 Business Central On-Prem) as their ERP can reduce time spent on manual data entry, as well as code and approve invoices quickly and accurately.

Some of the key features financial professionals can leverage through this partnership include:

Unlimited approval channels for automated routing

Auto Capture to populate all invoice header details and dollar amounts

Sync data between systems on a custom schedule or on-demand with one click

"Our partnership and easy integration with Microsoft Dynamics NAV ensure more accounting teams will be able to eliminate bottlenecks and create greater opportunities," said Yash Boosharya, VP of Product at Quadient AP Automation.

If your team is using 365 Business Central On-Prem and you'd like to learn more about how this integration can help your organization, let's chat.