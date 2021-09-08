Quadient S A : Among Finalists for Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards 2021

Paris, September 8, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and one of the largest operators of smart parcel lockers in the world, announced today it has been selected as a finalist once again for the Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards. Its innovative solution Campus Hub is in the 2021 shortlist for the "Final Mile Innovation of the Year" category. Campus Hub is a smart parcel locker solution that enables university campuses to seamlessly manage the growing volume of packages and goods to be delivered and distributed to students.

Quadient, a French-based tech player with a strong international footprint, provides businesses with smart software and hardware solutions that enable intelligent communication and business process automation, as well as automated mail and parcel management. In 2020, Quadient won the Sorting and Fulfilment Technology of the Year category and was also a finalist in the Final Mile Innovation of the Year category.

Introduced in April 2021 at universities and campuses across the United States, Quadient's Campus Hub solution is part of the Parcel Pending by Quadient portfolio and is an exclusive innovation. Combined with Quadient's Web Tracking System (WTS), Campus Hub enables accurate tracking of packages and goods from receipt to delivery via a centralized digital platform.

In addition to reducing operational costs and ensuring greater security, the solution facilitates communication between university departments and services, both for students and staff. During lockdown periods, Campus Hub has enabled campus mail services to continue to operate, not only to receive online purchases, but also to extend the service to the handover of IT equipment and library books, among other items, reducing health risks through contactless technology.

“This nomination, among the most innovative final mile solutions in the market, validates the relevance of our parcel locker solutions," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "Our automated parcel lockers have become an essential part of our customers’ distribution and collection of parcels around the world, from universities and residential buildings to major retailers and parcel carriers. Campus Hub allows us to further expand our presence in the higher education market with a truly integrated solution that creates value at all levels of the parcel delivery chain.”

The results of the awards will be exclusively announced at Parcel+Post Expo 2021, taking place in Vienna, Austria this year from October 12-14. For more information on the Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards, visit: https://www.parcelandpostaltechnologyinternational.com/awards/full-ppti-awards-shortlist-and-judging-panel-announced-2.html.

