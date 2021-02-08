Quadient S A : Code / internal rules - Rules of procedures of the Board of Directors - February 2021 02/08/2021 | 10:31am EST Send by mail :

Quadient SA Internal Rules of the Board of Directors © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors 1. Objective The aim of the internal rules is to specify the tasks and operating methods of the board of directors of Quadient SA (the "Internal Rules" of the "Board of Directors" of the "Company"), along with its members' rights, obligations and recruitment practices, within the scope of their authority, in order to ensure the Company's long-term future, its smooth running and the sustained creation of value for shareholders, employees and the Company's other stakeholders. The Internal Rules can be approved and amended only on the decision of the Board of Directors. These Internal Rules comply with the general principles of corporate governance, and particularly those set out by the corporate governance code for listed French companies established by AFEP-MEDEF2. 2. The tasks of the Board of Directors In addition to the tasks conferred upon it by law and by the articles of association, the Board of Directors: appoints and dismisses the Board of Directors' Chairman (the " Chairman ") and Chief Executive Officer (the " CEO " or the " General Management ") on a documented proposal from the appointments and remuneration committee of the Board of Directors (the " Appointments and Remuneration Committee") ;

© Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors of Directors on the General Management. The report must address the consolidated scope of the Company; examines, on the advice of the audit committee of the Board of Directors (the " Audit Committee ") the nature and quality of the means implemented by the General Management to ensure the reliability of internal control and risk management procedures, including those on the collection and reporting of financial and non-financial information. These include risk factors and social, societal and environmental information;

approves the budgets on an annual basis;

approves, on the advice of the strategy and corporate social responsibility committee of the Board of Directors (the " Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee "):

"): the strategic choices and plans, committing to promote the Company's long-term value creation through consideration of the social and environmental challenges of the business; significant restructurings and investments not included in the budget or the strategy as announced; or in any event, any acquisition or disposal of any entity, enterprise or business, by any method (including through the acquisition or disposal of securities or other assets, a merger, a spin-off or a capital contribution), with an enterprise value or a price exceeding 15 million euros.

monitors the implementation of the decisions taken;

reviews the compatibility of the significant "non-audit" assignments entrusted to the statutory auditors, on advice from the Audit Committee;

"non-audit" assignments entrusted to the statutory auditors, on advice from the Audit Committee; reviews all the questions falling within the field of competence of the Board of Directors as set out in the articles of association and applicable law. 3. Composition and operating procedures of the Board of Directors a. Composition the Board of Directors is composed of at least two-thirds of Independent Directors;

two-thirds of Independent Directors; Directors are appointed for a period of three years;

consistent with the articles of association, one-third of the Board of Directors is renewed every year; © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Director, CEO and Chairman candidates are pre-selected and presented to the Board of Directors by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee;

pre-selected and presented to the Board of Directors by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee; a definition of what constitutes an Independent Director is approved by the Board of Directors on a proposal from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The definition is discussed at the Board of Directors' meeting in the first quarter of each financial year and may be revised on a proposal from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The applicable definition is included in the appendix of this document;

regarding the renewal of the mandate of the Independent Directors, the number of their successive mandates (of 3 years) is limited to 4. b. Operating procedures The Chairman coordinates and directs the work of the Board of Directors, particularly the following tasks: promotes the highest standards of integrity, ethical conduct, and governance, thereby ensuring the effectiveness of the Board of Directors;

ensures the proper functioning and open and constructive communication of the Company's bodies and ensures that the members of the Board of Directors are able to fulfil their mission;

maintains a regular dialogue with the Independent Directors and reports their observations and relays their questions to the Board of Directors;

receives from the CEO any information useful for the management of the work of the Board of Directors;

ensures that all matters of material importance to the Board of Directors' competence are well prepared and discussed by the Board of Directors and the various Committees in a timely manner and, in this respect, participates in the preparation of the Board of Directors' meetings schedule and the agenda proposed by the CEO;

ensures that the members of the Board of Directors devote the necessary time to matters of interest to the Company and its subsidiaries;

participates in the organization and monitoring of the process of periodic assessment of the functioning of the Board of Directors and reports to the Board of Directors;

is available at any time for members of the Board of Directors who may submit any question regarding their duties;

takes preventive action to raise awareness among Directors with regard to conflicts of interest; any Director in a situation of actual or potential conflict of interest shall inform the Chairman;

examines, with the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, any conflict of interest situations that he/she may have identified or that may have come to his/her attention. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors He/she shall inform the members of the Board of Directors and may, if necessary, make any recommendation on the management of these potential conflicts of interest; he/she may coordinate or carry out specific missions at the request of the CEO. The Chairman participates in the organization and preparation of the shareholders' general meetings that he/she chairs and to which he/she reports on the work of the Board of Directors. In addition: the Chairman is a key point of contact for shareholders regarding matters of corporate governance;

the Chairman is informed, as necessary, of the questions, comments and suggestions made by significant shareholders not represented on the Board of Directors with regard to corporate governance. The Chairman ensures, when appropriate, that their questions are answered;

the Chairman reports to the Board of Directors on this subject. In the performance of his/her duties, the Chairman may be assisted by the secretary of the Board of Directors. The meetings of the Board of Directors are chaired by the Chairman. If the Chairman is unable to attend, or in his/her absence, the Board of Directors shall appoint a chairman for the meeting. The Board of Directors meets at least four times a year and as many times as it considers necessary, upon notice of meeting by the Chairman, usually sent at least five days before the meeting, using all resources and communicative channels. The Board of Directors' secretary is authorized to send out notices of meeting. If the Board of Directors has not met for more than two months, Directors representing at least one-third of the members of the Board of Directors may request the Chairman to convene a meeting on a specific agenda. The CEO, in the event of separation of functions, may also, at any time, request the Chairman to convene a meeting on a specific agenda. The Chairman is bound by the requests thus addressed to him/her. The information documents concerning the agenda of the meeting are sent by the General Management as soon as possible by all means once those have been finalized and, if possible, several days before the meeting. To this end, the Directors may be provided with all reports, documents and studies conducted by the General Management. The Board of Directors is regularly informed, particularly on the occasion of the transmission of information documents regarding the agenda of the meeting, of the Company's financial situation, cash position and significant commitments. Directors are also kept informed of © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors market developments, competitive environment, as well as any financial, legal, operational, social, and environmental risks that the Company is facing. Directors unable to physically attend the Board of Directors' meeting may participate to the discussions via video conference or any other telecommunications means transmitting sound at least. Directors taking part in the meeting via video conference or telecommunications resources are considered as present for the purposes of calculating the quorum and the majority. The video conference or telecommunications resources used must comply with technical characteristics ensuring the effective participation of each individual in the Board of Directors' meeting. The discussions must be transmitted in a continuous and simultaneous manner. The necessary provisions must be taken to allow for the identification of each participant and the verification of the quorum. The Board of Directors' meeting attendance register must make mention, where applicable, of the participation by video conference or telecommunication resources of the Directors concerned. The minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting must mention the name of the Directors taking part in the meeting by video conference or any other means of telecommunication. It must also mention the occurrence of any technical incident relative to the video conference or other means of telecommunication where such an incident disrupts the course of the meeting. The provisions above are not applicable for the adoption of the decisions provided for by articles L. 232-1 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, respectively on the drafting of annual financial statements and the management report and on the drafting of consolidated financial statements and the Company and its subsidiaries' management report. c. Specialized Committees The Board of Directors comprises three standing Committees: the Audit Committee;

the Appointments and Remuneration Committee;

the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The objectives, composition, role, attributions and powers, and operating procedures of these Committees are set out in the internal rules appended to this document. Sitting on a Committee may justify an increase in Directors' fees, subject to decision by the Board of Directors. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors may decide to set up any other specialized committee for a specific task, whether standing or not. It ensures beforehand that at least one of the Directors sitting on such a Committee possesses the skills required for reviewing the questions addressed by the Committee. The internal rules of each Committee may be modified only by a decision of the Board of Directors. 4. Rights of Directors Each Director has the right to: ask the Chairman or CEO for any necessary information concerning the agenda of Board of Directors' meetings or Committee meetings;

request that certain Company and its subsidiaries' executives take part in the Board of Directors' sessions depending on the agenda;

ask the Chairman or CEO for certain meetings to be organised and to take part in said meetings with a view to developing specific topics falling within their responsibilities. The Chairman or CEO is required to provide each Director with the documents and information necessary to the accomplishment of his/her tasks within a period consistent with the deadlines of his/her mission. The Chairman or CEO provides the Board of Directors or the Committee with documentation regarding the agenda. The Chairman or CEO may organize a meeting of one of the Committees if he/she deems it necessary and, in particular, a meeting of the Audit Committee, as many times as he/she deems it necessary. 5. Commitment of Directors On appointment, each Director commits: if qualified as an Independent Director, to fulfilling at all times the independence criteria determined by the Board of Directors or to immediately informing the Chairman if the fulfilment of said criteria is threatened;

to familiarizing himself/herself with the legal, statutory, and regulatory duties applicable and respecting those duties;

to acquiring a minimum number of shares in the Company representing a value roughly equivalent to the Directors' fees he/she received over a year; © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors to making himself/herself available and devoting the time and attention necessary to his/her functions, to being assiduous and participating in the meetings of the Board of Directors and the Committees to which he/she belongs;

to informing himself/herself and asking the Chairman in a timely manner for the information necessary to understanding items on the agenda;

to respecting the strict confidentiality of the non-public information acquired as part of his/her functions;

non-public information acquired as part of his/her functions; to refraining from any intervention regarding the Company's shares on which he/she possesses confidential information acquired as part of his/her functions and, in this respect, to complying with the stock market code of ethics of the Company;

to taking part in the annual general meeting if the Chairman so requests;

in the event of repeated absenteeism or non-compliance with his/her commitments, to resigning if thus requested by the Board of Directors. 6. Transcribing the minutes of the meetings The minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors must stipulate or relate in a detailed manner: the aim of the meeting or agenda, and how the meeting was conducted (video conference, physical presence, etc.);

the number of meetings organised on the topic addressed;

the number and names of the participants (Directors, members of the management of the Company, experts, statutory auditors, external individuals, etc.);

the nature of the information provided and the date it was sent to participants;

the proposal made during the meetings, and each participant's questions and answers;

the opinions and positions expressed by each participating member on each item of the agenda, the result of any votes. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The status of the Independent Director at Quadient SA I - Definition: A Director is independent when he/she has no relationship of any kind whatsoever with the Company, its subsidiaries or its management that may compromise his/her judgment. II - Incompatibilities: The status of Independent Director cannot be attributed to Directors who: are salaried employees or corporate officers (Chairman, CEO, deputy CEO) of the Company or a one of its subsidiaries (or have been so in the last five years);

are corporate officers of a company

in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a directorship, or in which an employee designated as such or a corporate officer of the Company (currently or having been so for under five years) holds a directorship;

are significant customers, suppliers, corporate bankers or financial bankers or consultants

of the Company or its subsidiaries, or for which the Company or its subsidiaries represents a significant share of business;

have close family ties with a corporate officer;

have been an auditor of the Company in the last five years (during this minimum period, former auditors may not be appointed as Directors, consistent with article L. 225-225 of the French Commercial Code);

225-225 of the French Commercial Code); have served as the Company's Directors for over 12 years;

represent shareholders involved in the control of the Company;

if the Director, without being involved in the control of the Company, represents a shareholder with over 10% of the share capital or voting rights, the Board of Directors rules © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors on their independence following a written opinion from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. This opinion notably addresses: the dispersion of the Company's ownership structure;

the existence of a potential conflict of interest. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Directors' Charter Preamble This charter was intended to enable the Directors to fully exercise their skills and make an effective contribution, in compliance with the rules of independence, ethics, and integrity, as is expected of them (the "Charter"). The Company's Directors thus commit to respecting the guidelines set out in this Charter and to implementing them. Article 1 - Administration and corporate interest Directors in all circumstances act in the corporate interest of the Company. Regardless of their appointment, they must consider themselves as representing all the shareholders and take account of the expectations of other stakeholders. Article 2 - Compliance with laws and the articles of association Directors are mindful of their rights and duties. They must understand and respect the legal and regulatory provisions regarding their function, the applicable governance codes and best practices, as well as the specific rules of the Company pursuant to its articles of association and the Internal Rules. Article 3 - Exercise of office: guiding principles Directors carry out their functions with independence, integrity, loyalty, and professionalism. Article 4 - Independence and duty of expression Directors maintain in all circumstances their independence of judgment, decision, and action. They do not let themselves be influenced by any external element to the corporate interest they are required to defend. They report to the Board of Directors any element they are aware of that is likely to affect the interests of the Company. They have a duty to express their questions and opinions clearly. They endeavor to convince the Board of Directors of the relevance of their positions. In the event of disagreement, they ensure that such disagreement is explicitly stated in the minutes of the meeting. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Article 5 - Independence and conflicts of interest Directors endeavor to avoid any conflict of interest that could arise between their moral and material interests and those of the Company. They inform the Board of Directors of any conflict of interest in which they could be involved. Where they cannot avoid a conflict of interest, Directors refrain from taking part in debates and any decision on the matters concerned. Article 6 - Integrity, loyalty, and duty of discretion Directors act in good faith in all circumstances and take no initiative that could harm the interests of the Company. The information on the Company communicated to Directors as part of their functions is provided to them on an intuitu personae basis. They personally undertake to respect the full confidentiality of the information they receive, the debates they take part in and the decisions taken. They refrain from using the privileged information to which they have access for their personal benefit or for the benefit of whomsoever. Where they are in possession of publicly undisclosed information on the Company on which board they sit, Directors refrain from using it to carry out or have a third party carry out transactions on the securities of the Company, consistent with the Company's articles of association and the Internal Rules. Article 7 - Professionalism and involvement Directors undertake to dedicate the necessary time and attention to their functions. They ensure that the number and workload of their directorships leave them with sufficient availability, particularly if they also hold executive functions. They inform themselves of the Company's businesses and specificities, objectives, and values, notably through dialogue with its main executives. They take part in the meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Committees on which they sit with assiduousness and diligence. They participate at the annual general meetings. They endeavor to obtain in a timely fashion the items they consider essential to their knowledge for contributing to the Board of Directors' discussions in an informed manner. They endeavor to upgrade the knowledge useful to them and ask the Company for the training necessary to the effective fulfilment of their tasks. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Article 8 - Professionalism and efficiency Directors contribute to the collegiality and effectiveness of the work of the Board of Directors and any of its specialized Committees. As the responsibility of Directors is collegial, they exercise their duties with solidarity. They formulate any recommendation that they think could improve the Board of Directors' operating procedures, notably during the regular assessment of the Board of Directors. They accept the assessment of their own actions on the Board of Directors. With the other members of the Board of Directors, they ensure that policy direction and control assignments are accomplished in an effective and unfettered manner. In particular, they ensure that procedures are implemented at the Company for controlling the respect of the law in both letter and spirit. They make sure that each one of the positions adopted by the Board of Directors is submitted to formal decisions that are correctly reasoned and transcribed in the minutes of the meetings. Article 9 - Application of the Charter Where a Director is no longer in a position to carry out his/her functions in line with the Charter, either by his/her own act or for any other reason, including relative to the specific rules of the Company on which Board of Directors he/she sits, he/she must inform the Chairman, seek a solution to remedy the situation and, if unable to do so, draw the personal consequences relative to the exercise of their mandate. * * * * © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Audit Committee Preamble The aim of these internal rules is to review the composition and operating procedures of the Audit Committee, and to specify its remit, in addition to the articles of association of the Company, the decisions of the Board of Directors and the Internal Rules. The Audit Committee monitors all matters relating to the drafting and audit of financial and accounting information, specifically: (i) the process of drafting financial information, (ii) the effectiveness of internal control and risk management systems, (iii) the legal control of annual financial statements and, where applicable, the consolidated financial statements by the statutory auditors, and (iv) the independence of the statutory auditors. The composition of the Audit Committee The Audit Committee is composed of three to four members of the Board of Directors. The Committee is composed at least two-thirds of Independent Directors. The members of the Audit Committee are appointed by the Chairman, on the advice of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The members of the Board of Directors are appointed for the period of their mandate as Directors. The members of the Audit Committee are chosen on the basis of their financial or accounting skills. On appointment, they receive, where necessary, training on the accounting, financial and operational specificities of the Company and its subsidiaries. At least one member of the Committee has proven accounting and financial expertise. The chief financial officer of the Company (the "Chief Financial Officer") and the head of internal control of the Company are not members of the Audit Committee but attend the Committee's meetings. The operating procedures of the Audit Committee The Audit Committee has an advisory role and has no decision-making authority. Its role is limited to preparing the information to be used by the Board of Directors in its deliberations. Meeting procedures The Audit Committee meets as often as necessary and at least twice a year, prior to the Board of Directors meeting that reviews the half-yearly financial statements and the Board of Directors' meeting that reviews the annual financial statements. In order to address all © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors matters within its scope, the Audit Committee sets an annual program listing the subjects and the dates on which these items will be reviewed The Audit Committee primarily interacts with the General Management, the finance department, the head of internal control, and the statutory auditors of the Company. The Audit Committee organizes a meeting with the statutory auditors at least once a year. The Audit Committee may require specific reports if it deems it necessary. Quorum The Audit Committee meetings are held to be valid if two-thirds of the members take part, with members participating via video conference or telecommunications resources considered as present under the provisions in article 3.b. of the Internal Rules. The decisions of the Audit Committee are taken by a majority of the members present or represented. Convening meetings The Audit Committee meetings are convened by the chairman of the Committee or any other person designated by this last, who determines the agenda of the meeting. Any person called on to attend Audit Committee meetings is bound to discretion regarding information of a non-public nature and to a general duty of discretion concerning all the matters of the Company. Secretariat The Committee appoints the secretary of the Committee's work at each meeting. Confidentiality Concerning the non-public information acquired as part of their functions, Directors must consider themselves obliged to professional secrecy above and beyond the simple duty of discretion provided for by law. They acknowledge that all the information communicated to them is done so purely as part of their tasks on the Audit Committee to which they belong and may not be shared with third parties or used outside the exercise of their functions. Minutes © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Following each Audit Committee meeting, the chairman of the Audit Committee reports on its work to the Board of Directors at its next meeting. The conclusions of the work of the Audit Committee are transcribed in the minutes of each meeting. The main reports or opinions presented by the chairman of the Committee to the Board of Directors are as follows: an opinion on the financial statements project assuring the Board of Directors of the relevance and continuity of the accounting methods as well as the reliability of the internal procedures of compiling and controlling the information used to establish the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements;

a recommendation on the appointment or renewal of the statutory auditors on the basis, where applicable, of the results of a call for bids supervised by the Audit Committee;

reports on the work of the Audit Committee that may give rise to recommendations on accounting procedures, the internal control system, and the quality and clarity of financial information intended for the market. The tasks of the Audit Committee Under the exclusive and collective responsibility of the members of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee supervises questions concerning: the drafting and assessment of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements;

the independence and objectivity of the statutory auditors;

the effectiveness of internal control and risk management systems. Analysis of financial statements In this respect, the Audit Committee is tasked with: monitoring questions relative to the drafting of accounting and financial information;

ensuring the appropriateness, continuity, correct application, and respect of the accounting policies used to draw up the consolidated and parent company financial statements, and the appropriateness of the accounting of significant transactions at the Company and its subsidiaries level; © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors supervising the legal control of annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements by the statutory auditors and, when the financial statements are approved, carrying out a prior analysis and drafting an opinion on the half-yearly and yearly draft parent company financial statements and consolidated financial statements prepared by the finance department before their presentation to the Board of Directors. To that end, draft financial statements and all other useful documents and information must be communicated to the Audit Committee before the financial statements are reviewed by the Board of Directors. In addition, the Audit Committee's review of the financial statements must be accompanied by information (i) underlining the essential points in the results and the accounting options selected and (ii) describing the risk exposure and the significant off-balance sheet commitments of the Company. The Audit Committee hears the statutory auditors, the finance department and, where necessary, the General Management, with a particular focus on amortizations, provisions, goodwill treatments, consolidation principles and the accounting treatments selected;

half-yearly and yearly draft parent company financial statements and consolidated financial statements prepared by the finance department before their presentation to the Board of Directors. To that end, draft financial statements and all other useful documents and information must be communicated to the Audit Committee before the financial statements are reviewed by the Board of Directors. In addition, the Audit Committee's review of the financial statements must be accompanied by information (i) underlining the essential points in the results and the accounting options selected and (ii) describing the risk exposure and the significant off-balance sheet commitments of the Company. The Audit Committee hears the statutory auditors, the finance department and, where necessary, the General Management, with a particular focus on amortizations, provisions, goodwill treatments, consolidation principles and the accounting treatments selected; reviews the draft interim financial statements, draft half-year reports, activity reports and results reports before their publication, together with all the financial statements produced for the requirements of specific transactions (including amounts received, mergers, market transactions, and the payment of interim dividends);

half-year reports, activity reports and results reports before their publication, together with all the financial statements produced for the requirements of specific transactions (including amounts received, mergers, market transactions, and the payment of interim dividends); reviews the scope of consolidated companies and, where applicable, the reasons for which companies would not be included;

reviews significant off-balance sheet risks and commitments;

off-balance sheet risks and commitments; reviews the accounting and financial treatment of acquisition and disposal transactions of a significant unit amount, and reviews important transactions during which a conflict of interest may have occurred;

verifies with the General Management that the Company and its subsidiaries regularly fulfils all its legal and financial reporting duties to the stock market authorities. The choice and independence of the statutory auditors In this respect, the Audit Committee is tasked with: coordinating the selection procedure of the statutory auditors at the end of their term and submitting the resulting recommendations to the Board of Directors. Any recourse to a call for bids is reviewed and discussed with the Board of Directors to assess the opportunity on the basis of facts and circumstances, with emphasis placed on the selection of the "highest bidder" rather than the "lowest bidder". The Audit Committee is particularly involved in approving the specifications, the choice of firms to be consulted, © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors the examination of the written proposals submitted by the bidding firms, and the hearing of said bidders; reviewing the risks weighing on the independence and objectivity of the statutory auditors and, where applicable, the safeguard measures taken to lessen these risks;

monitoring in this respect all the relations maintained by the statutory auditors with the Company and verifying in particular that the fees paid by the Company, or the share that those fees represent in the firm's revenues or the network of statutory auditors, are not liable to affect the independence of the statutory auditors. As part of its tasks relative to the independence and objectivity of the statutory auditors, the Audit Committee regularly hears the Company's statutory auditors. The Audit Committee organizes a meeting with the statutory auditors at least once a year. The Audit Committee may also hear the individuals involved in the control of financial information (including corporate officers, financial and accounting Directors, and functional/operational managers, and many more positions) after informing the Chairman and CEO. Internal control and risk management In this respect, the Audit Committee is tasked with: hearing the Chief Financial Officer and the internal control Director of the Company to assess the measures in place concerning:

the identification and coverage of major risks; the suitability of the internal control system; the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management procedures in place, including those relative to the drafting of accounting and financial information; the implementation of a transparency and promotion system for ethical behaviour.

hearing the statutory auditors so as to assess the nature, scope, and results of their audit on the financial statements, and to compile their observations and suggestions, notably on internal control and risk management procedures, as well as accounting practices;

reviewing and giving its opinion to the Board of Directors on the corporate governance draft report to the annual general meeting on the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Appointments and Remuneration Committee Preamble The aim of these internal rules is to review the composition and operating procedures of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, and to specify its remit, in addition to the articles of association of the Company, the decisions of the Board of Directors and the Internal Rules. Composition of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee The Remuneration Committee is composed of three to four members of the Board of Directors. This Committee does not have a single executive corporate officer within the Company among its members and is composed of a majority of independent Directors. The members of this Committee are appointed by the Board of Directors. The members of the Board are appointed for the period of their mandate as Directors. The members of this Committee are chosen on the basis of their knowledge of and experience in human resources management. At least one member of the Committee has proven expertise in human resources. The chairmanship of this Committee is held by an Independent Director appointed by the Board of Directors. In the missions drawn out from the appointments committee, the General Management is associated with the Committee's work. On the occasion of the review of the remuneration policy for key managers of the Company who are not executive corporate officers, the Committee associates the General Management with its work. The chief people officer of the Company (the "Chief People Officer") is not a member of the Committee, but he/she can be summoned to attend the Committee's meetings. The operating procedures of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee The Appointments and Remuneration Committee has an advisory role and has no decision- making authority. Its role is limited to preparing the information for the Board of Directors in its deliberations. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Meeting procedures The Committee meets at least twice a year. To address all matters within its scope, the Committee sets an annual program listing the subjects and the dates on which these items will be reviewed. The Committee mainly interacts with the management and the human resources department of the Company. The Committee exercises its mission in complete independence and has the power, after having informed the Chairman and being responsible for reporting to the Board of Directors: to associate or solicit the Chief People Officer for any work that requires it or on a matter related to their mission;

if necessary, to use external consulting fees, at the Company's expense, for technical studies related to its mission. The Committee meets at least once a year with the Chief People Officer to obtain the relevant information and analyses for its deliberations. The Committee draws on the relevant wage studies and benchmarks prepared by the human resources department. Quorum Appointments and Remuneration Committee meetings are held to be valid if two-thirds of the members take part, with members participating via video conference or telecommunications resources considered as present under the provisions in article 3.b of the Internal Rules. The decisions of the Committee are made through a majority of the members present or represented. In case of a tie, the chairman of the Committee's vote prevails. Convening meetings Appointments and Remuneration Committee meetings are convened by all means by the chairman of the Committee or any other person designated by this last, who determines the agenda of the meeting. Members may propose other topics for discussion before or during the meeting. Any person called on to attend Committee meetings is bound to discretion regarding information of a non-public nature and to a general duty of discretion concerning all the matters of the Company. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Secretariat The Committee appoints the secretary of the Committee's work at each meeting. Confidentiality Concerning the non-public information acquired as part of their functions, Directors who are members of the Committee must consider them obliged to professional secrecy above and beyond the simple duty of discretion provided for by law. They acknowledge that all the information communicated to them is done so purely as part of their tasks on the Committee and the Company's Board of Directors to which they belong and may not be shared with third parties or used outside the exercise of their functions. Minutes Following each Appointments and Remuneration Committee meeting, the Chairman reports on its work to the Board of Directors at its next meeting. The conclusions of the work of the Committee are transcribed in the minutes of each meeting. The tasks of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee The responsibilities and powers of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee are advisory and exercised consistent with the legal and regulatory provisions and the Company's articles of association. In the tasks incumbent upon the appointments committee, the Committee is responsible for: making reasoned proposals/recommendations to the Board of Directors regarding the selection of new Directors and their renewal and, to this end;

carrying out or having carried out research and interview candidate Directors based on defined profiles corresponding to the talents sought to complete those already present and with regard to the following criteria:

independence, skills, international experience, motivation, availability; compatibility with the Company's strategy; compatibility with the current composition and desirable evolution of the Board of Directors; maintaining the fair number of Independent Directors on the Board of Directors; representation between men and women, nationalities, expertise.

proposing to the Board of Directors the definition of Independent Director;

issuing an annual opinion on the independence of each of the Directors and suggesting to the Board of Directors any potential changes in its composition;

making reasoned proposals/recommendations to the Board of Directors on the appointment of the Company's executive corporate officers; © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors ensuring the sustainability of the corporate bodies by drawing up a succession plan for the Company's executive corporate officers and Directors in order to be able to propose succession solutions to the Board of Directors in the event of an unforeseen vacancy;

making reasoned proposals/recommendations to the Board of Directors on the appointment of Committee members and Chairman and on their renewal;

examining all questions relating to the rules of governance of corporate bodies;

participating in the annual assessment of the functioning of the Board of Directors and in the assessment conducted every three years by an external body;

being informed of the policy developed by the General Management regarding the management of the Company and its subsidiaries' senior executives, particularly on any appointment, development, or succession plan for the members of the Company and its subsidiaries' executive committee;

examining the implementation by the General Management of a non-discrimination and diversity policy among the Company and its subsidiaries' senior executives and employees. In the tasks incumbent upon the remuneration committee, the Committee is responsible for: proposing a general remuneration policy for the Chairman and the CEO, including stock options, free share grants, or any other long-term incentive instrument, pensions, retirement, retirement or termination benefits, and other benefits;

long-term incentive instrument, pensions, retirement, retirement or termination benefits, and other benefits; proposing and assessing on an annual basis the rules for determining the variable portion of the remuneration of executive corporate officers, to ensure that the performance criteria adopted are consistent with the Company's short-, medium- and long-term strategic orientations, and to monitor the application of these rules;

short-, medium- and long-term strategic orientations, and to monitor the application of these rules; issuing an opinion to the Board of Directors on the adoption, amendment, termination of stock option plans, free share allocation plans or any other long-term incentive instrument, as well as on the terms and conditions for the implementation of these instruments;

long-term incentive instrument, as well as on the terms and conditions for the implementation of these instruments; approving the relevance of the information given to shareholders regarding the remuneration of executive corporate officers and stock option plans, or free share allocation plans granted to them, and ensuring compliance with the relevant legal provisions;

issuing an opinion to the Board of Directors on any question relating to capital increase projects reserved for employees;

proposing the annual amount of Directors' fees and their allocation based on the contribution of each of the Directors to the Board of Directors and the Committees;

being informed by the General Management of the Company and its subsidiaries' salary policy, particularly the remuneration policy for key executives who are not corporate © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors officers, including advantages in kind, such as pension plans, benefit schemes, company cars and lump-sum severance pay. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Preamble The aim of these internal rules is to review the composition and operating procedures of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, set up by a decision of the Board of Directors, and to specify its remit, in addition to the articles of association of the Company, the decisions of the Board of Directors and the Internal Rules. The purpose of this Committee is to provide guidance through its analyses and discussions on the strategic orientations submitted to the Board of Directors by the General Management and to monitor the implementation and progress of significant ongoing operations. The Committee examines the main strategic pillars, options or projects presented by the General Management as well as their consequences in economic, financial, social and environmental terms; opportunities for significant acquisitions and divestments, financial transactions likely to significantly change the structure of the balance sheet; the Company's commitments in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility, with regard to the issues specific to the Company and its subsidiaries' activities and its objectives. Composition of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee The Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is composed of three to four Directors. The Committee is composed of a majority of Independent Directors. The members of the Committee are appointed by the Board of Directors, on the advice of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The members of the Committee are appointed for the period of their mandate as Directors. The chairmanship of the Committee is held by an Independent Director. The operating procedures of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee The Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has an advisory role and has no decision-making authority. It prepares the information for the Board of Directors in its deliberations. Meeting procedures The Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee meets at least twice a year upon invitation of its chairman, who may summon additional meetings. © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors The Committee may set an annual program listing the subjects and the dates on which they will be reviewed. The Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee mainly interacts with members of the management. It may hear members of the executive committee, the operational or functional departments of the Company and its subsidiaries, after having informed General Management, on the subjects dealt with by the Committee. Except when its presence is incompatible with the proper conduct of the proceedings, the CEO is invited by the chairman of the Committee to attend the Committee's meetings. The Committee conducts its mission in complete independence and may, if necessary, be assisted by external consultants, at the Company's expense, for technical studies within the scope of its mission, after having informed the Chairman and on condition that it reports to the Board of Directors. The Committee may decide to invite other Directors to participate in some of the Committee's discussions. Quorum Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee meetings are held to be valid if two- thirds of the members take part, with members participating via video conference or telecommunications resources considered as present under the provisions in article 3.b of the Internal Rules. Decisions of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are made by a majority of the members present. In the event of a tie, the chairman of the Committee shall have the casting vote. Convening meetings Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility meetings are convened by all means by the chairman of the Committee or any other person designated by this last, who determines the agenda of the meeting. Members may propose other topics for discussion before or during the meeting. Secretariat The Committee appoints the secretary of the Committee's work at each meeting. Confidentiality Concerning the non-public information acquired as part of their functions, the Director, and any person called to attend the meetings of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, must consider them obliged to professional secrecy above and beyond the simple duty of discretion provided for by law. They acknowledge that all the information communicated to them is done so purely as part of their tasks on the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee to which they belong and may not be shared with third parties or used outside the exercise of their functions. Minutes © Quadient Approved February 2021 The Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Following each Committee meeting, the chairman of the Committee reports on its work to the Board of Directors at its next meeting. The conclusions of the work of the Committee are transcribed in the minutes of each meeting. The tasks of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee The responsibilities and powers of the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are exercised consistent with legal and regulatory provisions and the Company's articles of association. In this respect, the Strategy and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is tasked with reviewing and expressing to the Board of Directors its opinions and recommendations on: the Company and its subsidiaries' strategic priorities and the resulting medium and long-term prospects;

long-term prospects; development projects of strategic importance to the Company and its subsidiaries, particularly in terms of external growth and, in particular, the acquisition or sale of subsidiaries and equity interests or other significant assets, investments and debt;

the orientations, resources and achievements related to the Company's and the Company and its subsidiaries' social and environmental responsibility policy and the contribution to sustainable development, in particular in relation to the strategy;

the orientations, resources and achievements related to the Company's and the Company and its subsidiaries' policy on ethics, compliance, and diversity. © Quadient Approved February 2021 Attachments Original document

