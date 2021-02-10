Log in
Quadient S A : February 4, 2021 Quadient Announces Release of Version 1.2 of Cloud-based Platform Quadient Impress

02/10/2021 | 08:40am EST
PRESS RELEASE

BUSINESS PROCESS AUTOMATION

Quadient Announces Release of Version 1.2 of Cloud-based Platform Quadient Impress

  • Quadient Impress v1.2 offers powerful and real-time intelligence capabilities to optimize multichannel outbound document management in today's dynamic marketplace

Paris, February 4, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris : QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the general availability of Quadient® Impress version 1.2, an upgrade of the multichannel outbound document management platform that automates the customer communication workflow for small and medium businesses (SMBs). Quadient Impress version 1.2 includes architecture upgrades throughout the cloud-based platform that speed the task of preparing and sending customer communications on-site or remotely with greater scalability and enhanced security.

Among the upgraded features, a notable improvement is the expansion of Quadient Impress Distribute that enables users to send digital communications through SMS/text, Impress Portal (a customized branded, secure web portal) and a new, tracked email service. Additional upgrades include:

  • Better visibility - User-friendly dynamic dashboards that provide greater visibility into details on the status of customer communications

  • User empowerment capabilities - The ability to assign specific roles that allow access to certain communication jobs and various delivery channels

  • Stronger control - The ability to set approval requirements for specific jobs before they are distributed

  • Accountability options - The creation of cost centers from a drop-down menu that makes it easy to charge back to specific departments the costs associated with sending communications to customers

  • Reusability - Central storage for communication assets, such as logos and email templates

"The changes in today's work environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted the ability to easily send essential communications, making it difficult for companies to effectively connect with their customers, especially for small to midsize companies who don't have the same means as larger organizations" said Jeff McKenzie, vice president product marketing, Business Process Automation, Quadient. "Our newest version of Quadient Impress supports our clients' need to be more agile, responsive and customer-centric by expanding even further the ability to automate and distribute mail from virtually anywhere, without ever touching a piece of paper. Based on feedback directly from our customers, Quadient Impress v1.2 provides more visibility and control for distributing documents through a user-friendly, SaaS-based platform."

Quadient's Business Process Automation (BPA) solutions help SMBs optimize operational costs, improve the customer and employee experience, and drive business growth by automating business-critical outbound and inbound processes. The continued innovation and deployment of solutions that automate business processes and maximize employee efficiency is a key focus in the company's strategic priorities.

1/2

PRESS RELEASE

BUSINESS PROCESS AUTOMATION

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

Account Executive

+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

2/2

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 13:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
