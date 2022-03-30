Quadient S A : Highlights Best Practices for Accelerating Move to Cloud-based Customer Communications at DSF '22

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it will highlight ways to accelerate the move to cloud-based architectures at DOCUMENT Strategy Forum (DSF) '22. At the event, Quadient will showcase its newest high-performance Software as a Service (SaaS) customer communications management (CCM) solution, Quadient Inspire Evolve, and share best practices for moving customer communications to the cloud. Quadient is an Enterprise Communications sponsor of DSF '22, which takes place April 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois.

In Booth 211, Quadient will showcase Inspire Evolve's capabilities as a SaaS solution in the Inspire Suite to enable users, including non-technical business users, to transform customer communications, reserving IT resources for high-value efforts. Inspire Evolve's four integrated components-content author, front office, generate and archive-empower enterprises to transform communications in record time, making every connection matter with intuitive, flexible and intelligent applications. Furthermore, Inspire Evolve delivers secure communications on a scalable platform built for volume and compliance.

Scott Draeger, customer experience officer, and Avi Greenfield, vice president of product management, both of Quadient, will present, "How Do I Move My Customer Communications to a Cloud Platform?" on Monday, April 4 from 10:10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT. In this session, Draeger and Greenfield will discuss how to prepare for a full integration with accurate budgeting, intellectual property management and an exit strategy to avoid the common pitfalls many organizations experience. Additionally, they will share best practices for incorporating employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) concepts while moving to cloud-based architectures and ways to design and manage intellectual property in a SaaS world.

