Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Quadient S.A.    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quadient S A : Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Quadient's Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards

Paris, October 15, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, proudly announces its CVP Everest automated packaging system has been selected as the “Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year” by the 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International (PPTI) Awards. The PPTI Awards, which are in their 12th year and recognize the latest innovative developments in the postal and parcel industry, were announced this week at the Parcel+Post Expo Virtual Live conference.

In addition to receiving the “Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year” Award, Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite automated electronic parcel locker system was named a finalist in the “Final Mile Innovation of the Year” category. The two recognitions showcase Quadient’s innovative parcel management solutions whether at the beginning of the fufillment process or in the final mile of package distribution.

The award winners were chosen by a panel of leading industry executives from around the globe. Judge Khalil Daoud, chairman and managing director, LibanPost, said, “The projects and entries this year were almost all responsive to the Covid-19 crisis and exponential growth in e-commerce. The winning entries were judged on their flexible offer and the accommodation of clients’ preferences at every stage of the transaction in a seamless way, creating a smart synergy to leverage the retail network.”

Quadient’s CVP Everest high-speed packaging system uses 3D scanning technology to construct tailor-made, right-sized individual corrugate boxes around soft or hard goods of variable sizes—up to 1,100 packages per hour. CVP Everest generates the smallest box needed, saving on labor, shipping and material costs, while increasing sustainability by eliminating excessive packaging. Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite locker solution, which securely stores packages for self-service collection and drop-off by consumers, helps retailers and carriers improve the customer experience with contactless pickup, drive in-store traffic and improve operational efficiency.

We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year award, as well as to be a finalist in the Final Mile Innovation category,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “As e-commerce and parcel volumes continue to grow, and as part of our strategy, Quadient is committed to organically bringing more innovative and leading solutions to smartly deliver parcels to consumers across the globe.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

  

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590  +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUADIENT S.A.
12:04pQUADIENT S A : Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology Intern..
AQ
12:04pQUADIENT S A : Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology Intern..
GL
10/14QUADIENT S A : Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
AQ
10/14QUADIENT S A : Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
GL
10/09QUADIENT S A : Share buyback - Monthly statement - September 2020
PU
10/08QUADIENT S A : Managers' operations - Geoffrey Godet - October 7, 2020
PU
10/01QUADIENT S A : Inspire Days Virtual Experience to Draw Customer Experience Exper..
AQ
10/01QUADIENT S A : Inspire Days Virtual Experience to Draw Customer Experience Exper..
GL
09/30QUADIENT S A : 2020 half-year financial results
PU
09/30QUADIENT S A : September 30, 2020 Availability of the 2020 half-year financial r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 023 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2021 56,3 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2021 543 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,07x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 405 M - 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 577
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart QUADIENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quadient S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADIENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,90 €
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Lamouche Chairman
Jean-François Labadie Chief Operating Officer
Christelle Leconte Villadary Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-45.32%476
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.36%19 970
CANON INC.-42.71%16 487
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-42.28%4 544
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-25.67%4 015
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-2.10%2 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group