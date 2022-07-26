Quadient S A : July 26, 2022 2021 Dividend

PRESS RELEASE

2021 DIVIDEND

Quadient - 2021 dividend payment timeline

Paris, July 26, 2022

Quadient Annual General Meeting, held on June 16, 2022, approved the amount of dividends for financial year 2021. The amount of dividends is €0.55 per share and will be paid in cash on August 8, 2022.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

Ex-dividend: 4 August 2022;

4 August 2022; Record date: 5 August 2022;

5 August 2022; Payment date: 8 August 2022.

