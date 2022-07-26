Log in
QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:25 2022-07-26 am EDT
18.54 EUR   -2.37%
06:29aQUADIENT S A : July 26, 2022 2021 Dividend
PU
07/22French Mail Services Provider Quadient Wins Smart Parcel Locker Contracts in UK
MT
07/22Acceleration of Quadient's UK smart locker network adoption
GL
Quadient S A : July 26, 2022 2021 Dividend

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

2021 DIVIDEND

Quadient - 2021 dividend payment timeline

Paris, July 26, 2022

Quadient Annual General Meeting, held on June 16, 2022, approved the amount of dividends for financial year 2021. The amount of dividends is €0.55 per share and will be paid in cash on August 8, 2022.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

  • Ex-dividend: 4 August 2022;
  • Record date: 5 August 2022;
  • Payment date: 8 August 2022.

***

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

OPRG Financial

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

financial-communication@quadient.com

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
