Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Quadient S.A.    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quadient S A : Nearly Doubles U.S. Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and Reaches 13,000 Units Worldwide  

03/01/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quadient Nearly Doubles U.S. Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and Reaches 13,000 Units Worldwide  

Paris, March 1, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today its base of smart locker stations has surpassed 13,000 worldwide, representing more than 600,000 boxes overall and positioning Quadient as the second largest1 global provider of parcel locker solutions.

Driven by consumer demand for safer and more secure package retrieval and the continued growth of online commerce, Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker solutions have been installed at multifamily properties, major retailers, leading universities, corporate campuses and pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) locations. In the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year 2020, ending January 31, 2021, Quadient saw a 78% jump in the number of packages delivered using its smart lockers.

Consumers, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, are demanding fast, convenient and contact-free deliveries,” said Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer for Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “We are especially proud that home improvement retailer Lowe’s selected us in 2020 as its exclusive locker partner to meet their customers’ demand. Our experience in working with retailers globally has helped us to successfully rollout Lowe’s in-store locker pick-up solution as part of the plan to supply its more than 1,700 stores across the U.S.”

Last year’s expansion of Quadient in the parcel lockers market was also driven by the launch of its multifamily locker solutions in the UK, soon to be launched in France as well, leveraging Parcel Pending by Quadient’s  successful experience in the U.S.. In the Asia Pacific region, Quadient has now initiated the deployment of its patented Lite model in Japan, under its joint-venture with Yamato Transport.

Following the successful integration of Parcel Pending, already a leader in the U.S. parcel locker market, we have seen impressive growth, particularly in the U.S. where Quadient’s locker installations nearly doubled in 2020,said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “We continue to efficiently execute on our vision of building large, dense and open networks of locker stations in targeted countries, relying on patented technology and innovations as well as leveraging operational synergies and sales experience across our international teams.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager  Director of Media and Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590  +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com





1 Source: Quadient market analyses



Attachment


All news about QUADIENT S.A.
02:30aQUADIENT S A : Nearly Doubles U.S. Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and Reache..
GL
02/26QUADIENT S A : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
MT
02/26QUADIENT S A : February 26, 2021 Appointment of Laurent du Passage as Chief Fina..
PU
02/26QUADIENT S A : appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
02/19QUADIENT S A : February 18, 2021 Quadient Moves Up Three Places in the 2020 Gaïa..
PU
02/18QUADIENT S A : Moves Up Three Places in the 2020 Gaïa Research Ranking
AQ
02/12QUADIENT S A : February 11, 2021 Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion a..
PU
02/11QUADIENT S A : Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions - Déclaration mensuelle - J..
PU
02/11QUADIENT S A : Signs French Diversity Charter
MT
02/11CSR : Quadient Furthers Its Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity by Signing the..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 032 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net income 2021 56,5 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
Net Debt 2021 597 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 651 M 787 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 577
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart QUADIENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quadient S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADIENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,52 €
Last Close Price 18,92 €
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christelle Leconte Villadary Chief Financial Officer
Didier Lamouche Chairman
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jean-François Labadie Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.20.28%787
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.62%22 753
CANON INC.15.90%22 479
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.36.19%6 263
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.55%5 100
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.36.80%2 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ