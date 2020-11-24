Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Quadient S.A.    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Quadient S A : November 19, 2020 Frasers Group invests in Quadient's high-speed automated packaging technology

11/24/2020 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

PACKAGING BY QUADIENT

Frasers Group invests in Quadient's high-speed automated packaging technology

Paris, November 19, 2020

Quadient(Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it is to supply retail giant, Frasers Group, with its latest CVP Everest fit-to-size automated packaging system - capable of tailor-making 1,100 right-size ecommerce packages per hour.

Frasers Group will use Quadient's most advanced automated packaging system to build exact-sized packages for individual ecommerce orders, single or multiple items, across its premium brands.

The CVP Everest is to be installed in early 2021 at Frasers Group's distribution centre in Shirebrook, Derbyshire. Three separately branded cardboard feeds to the machine will enable the retailer to pack multiple brands in one seamless flow.

Michel Piotrowski, Head of Automation at Frasers Group, says: "The customer experience is of critical importance to us and the quality, sustainability and performance o the packaging we use plays a major part in the customer's perception of our brands. The CVP Everest delivers on our principle goals - to reduce waste by producing packages that are perfectly sized to the order, to use sustainable packaging materials and to improve vehicle utilisation by getting more packages into a vehicle, which in turn reduces our CO2 emissions."

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Quadient in the UK, says: "We are delighted that Frasers Group has decided to adopt our most advanced packaging system, the CVP Everest. Environmentally aware consumers are increasingly choosing to buy from retailers that demonstrate their commitment to the environment. Making each package the exact size needed to firmly hold and protect the ordered items cuts down on wastefulness of materials and the high carbon-cost- and financial cost - of transporting air."

The CVP Everest is a high speed automated packaging solution. The system measures, constructs, seals and labels each parcel in a seamless process - reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill. As the CVP Everest makes each package specifically to the size of the individual order, the customer experience is enhanced and trailer volumes are massively reduced - saving transport costs and CO2 emissions.

1/2

PRESS RELEASE

PACKAGING BY QUADIENT

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Global Press Relations Manager

Account Executive

+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

About Frasers Group PLC

Frasers Group PLC, formerly Sports Direct International PLC, is a United Kingdom-based sporting goods retailer. Founded by Mike Ashley as a single Store in Maidenhead in 1982, Frasers Group plc today aspires to be an international leader in sports, lifestyle, and luxury apparel retail. The Group's approx. 30,000 people work together with their suppliers and third-party brand partners to serve customers in over 20 countries.

2/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 16:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about QUADIENT S.A.
11:21aQUADIENT S A : November 19, 2020 Frasers Group invests in Quadient's high-speed ..
PU
08:39aQUADIENT S A : November 24, 2020 Quadient Statement
PU
08:39aQUADIENT S A : November 23, 2020 Publication of Q3 Results
PU
02:49aQUADIENT S A : Statement
GL
02:49aQUADIENT S A : Statement
AQ
11/23QUADIENT S A : Présentation T3 2020
PU
11/23QUADIENT S A : Press release Q3 2020
PU
11/23QUADIENT S A : – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic perf..
AQ
11/23QUADIENT S A : – Strong rebound in Q3 2020 driven by improved organic perf..
GL
11/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing’s 737 Max to resume flights in Europe, Merck’s la..
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 027 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net income 2021 59,1 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net Debt 2021 600 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 499 M 589 M 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 577
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart QUADIENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quadient S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADIENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,20 €
Last Close Price 14,53 €
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Lamouche Chairman
Jean-François Labadie Chief Operating Officer
Christelle Leconte Villadary Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-32.67%589
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.59%21 723
CANON INC.-36.08%19 102
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-15.76%4 757
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-43.79%4 644
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-11.28%2 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ