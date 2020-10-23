Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Quadient S.A.    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 02:25:31 pm
12.185 EUR   +0.37%
02:10pQUADIENT S A : October 21, 2020 Financial Calendar Update
PU
10/21QUADIENT S A : – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
GL
10/21QUADIENT S A : – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quadient S A : October 21, 2020 Financial Calendar Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

UPDATE

QUADIENT - FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE

Q3 2020 sales: 23 November 2020

Business Process Automation education session: 1 December 2020

FY 2020 results and 'Back to Growth' strategy update: 30 March 2021

Paris, 21 October, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today publishes an update on its 2020-2021 financial calendar.

Quadient will release its third-quarter 2020 sales on 23 November 2020 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market and will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 6:00pm (Paris time). Further details to access the event will be published later on.

Following the education session held on 19 October 2020 dedicated to the Customer Experience Management activity, Quadient will host a webinar for analysts and investors to further discover its Business Process Automation solution on 1 December 2020 at 6:00pm (Paris time). Further details to access the event will be published later on.

Lastly, Quadient announces that there will be an update on the 'Back to Growth' strategy presented to the market on 30 March 2021, following the publication of its full-year 2020 results. In addition, Quadient will host an analyst and investor event (Capital Markets Day) to review strategic progress and the Company's outlook mid-way through the 'Back to Growth' strategy. Further details of the CMD will be confirmed later, subject to restrictions around COVID-19.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39 l.sfaxi@quadient.com financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82 c.baude@quadient.com

1/1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 18:09:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUADIENT S.A.
02:10pQUADIENT S A : October 21, 2020 Financial Calendar Update
PU
10/21QUADIENT S A : – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
GL
10/21QUADIENT S A : – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
AQ
10/20QUADIENT S A : Places Third In Annual Ranking of Top 250 French Software Horizon..
AQ
10/20QUADIENT S A : Places Third In Annual Ranking of Top 250 French Software Horizon..
GL
10/15QUADIENT S A : Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology Intern..
AQ
10/15QUADIENT S A : Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology Intern..
GL
10/14QUADIENT S A : Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
AQ
10/14QUADIENT S A : Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
GL
10/09QUADIENT S A : Share buyback - Monthly statement - September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 023 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net income 2021 56,3 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net Debt 2021 543 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 417 M 494 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 577
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart QUADIENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quadient S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADIENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,90 €
Last Close Price 12,14 €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Lamouche Chairman
Jean-François Labadie Chief Operating Officer
Christelle Leconte Villadary Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-43.74%493
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.19%20 443
CANON INC.-42.06%16 822
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-41.69%4 712
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-28.62%3 911
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-5.86%2 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group