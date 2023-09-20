Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (made pursuant to (i) the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and (ii) the principles of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers' guide to periodical disclosures of listed companies (DOC-2016-05) of 29 April 2021), which, by their nature, involve a degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward- looking statements represent the Company's judgment regarding future events and are based on currently available information. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness. Actual results may differ materially from those the Company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the Company is not aware of.

For additional factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority - "AMF").

2

© 2023 Quadient. All rights reserved.