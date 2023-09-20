Half-year 2023 results
20 September 2023
Disclaimer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (made pursuant to (i) the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and (ii) the principles of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers' guide to periodical disclosures of listed companies (DOC-2016-05) of 29 April 2021), which, by their nature, involve a degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward- looking statements represent the Company's judgment regarding future events and are based on currently available information. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness. Actual results may differ materially from those the Company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the Company is not aware of.
For additional factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority - "AMF").
Agenda
1
H1 2023 highlights
2
H1 2023 financial and business review
3
FY 2023 outlook
4
Appendix
H1 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
Geoffrey GODET
CEO
H1 2023 Highlights | Delivering profitable growth
+4.2%
SUBSCRIPTION-
RELATED REVENUE
ORGANIC
57% GROWTH(1)
REVENUE FROM
NORTH
AMERICA
71%
SUBSCRIPTION-
RELATED REVENUE
€522m
outcomes
CONSOLIDATED
REVENUE
+8.0%
CURRENT EBIT(2)
ORGANIC(3)
GROWTH
+2.0%
ORGANIC
REVENUE
GROWTH(2)
€68m
CURRENT EBIT(2)
FY 2023
OUTLOOK
CONFIRMED
(1)
% of change vs. the same period last year. Organic change excludes currency and scope
% of change vs. the same period last year. Organic change excludes currency, scope and IFRIC impacts
(2)
Operating income before acquisition-related expenses
