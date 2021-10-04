Quadient S A : and Duck Creek Technologies Expand Joint Offerings to Include Insurance Policy Communications

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it has expanded its collaboration with Duck Creek Technologies, a global provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. The new collaboration helps insurance companies streamline the issuance of core policy communications through the integration of the Duck Creek Policy solution with Quadient Inspire, a suite of customer experience and customer communications management solutions.

The announcement marks the second collaboration by the two companies. In December 2020, the companies announced an integration between Duck Creek Claims management software and Quadient Inspire. Partnering with best-in-class technology providers is integral to Quadient's strategy in offering the leading cloud-based suite of solutions that brings together customer communications management, customer journey mapping, document automation, accounts receivable and accounts payable.

"Our partnership with Quadient further extends Duck Creek's leadership in providing innovative SaaS-based solutions for global insurance companies that help them navigate the rapidly changing industry and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, vice president of Partner Go-To-Market at Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek's Anywhere Enabled Integration (AEI) for Quadient Inspire provides enriched omnichannel distribution capabilities to users of Duck Creek Policy by leveraging Quadient's customer experience management solutions, including customer journey mapping, analytics and orchestration. The accelerator enables non-technical employees at insurance companies to send interactive and personalized communications through a customer's preferred channel and monitor and improve the overall customer experience. Additional integration features include the ability to:

Migrate communication templates from existing platforms into the Inspire Content Manager

Consolidate communications by designing templates that can be personalized and delivered to any channel and for any device

Empower business users to make content changes in a controlled environment to ensure compliance, without reliance on IT

Gain quick access to archive and retrieval of communications

"The expansion of our offerings with Duck Creek Technologies reflects our joint strategic objectives to ensure our common customers are future-ready for communications impacting customer experience," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, at Quadient. "Integrating Quadient Inspire with Duck Creek Policy makes it possible for insurance companies to deliver relevant, personalized and compliant communications and next-best conversations during the policy issuance process."

For additional information, please visit www.quadient.com/lp/duck-creek-partner-page.