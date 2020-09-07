Log in
Quadient S A : announces the repayment of all borrowings contracted under US private placements, for a total of 115 million US dollar

09/07/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Quadient announces the repayment of all borrowings contracted under US private placements, for a total of 115 million US dollar

Paris, 7 September 2020,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has proceeded on 4 September 2020 to the repayment of all borrowings contracted under US private placements, for a total amount of 115 million US dollar.

On top of the mandatory repayment of 30 million US dollar scheduled for September 2020, Quadient has decided the early repayment of 85 million US dollar of debt, maturing in 2021 (for 35 million US dollar) and 2022 (for 50 million US dollar).

This operation is in the straight continuation of the Group’s policy aiming at managing its balance sheet in a dynamic way and at optimizing its financing resources. Quadient recalls that it has a solid liquidity position(1).

The impact on the Group’s cost of net debt will be slightly positive over the remaining term of the early-repaid borrowings.

 (1)    €917 million of cash and undrawn facility line as at 30 April 2020, without major debt repayment scheduled in the coming 12 months. The Group will provide an update on its liquidity position at end-July 2020 as part of its first-half results announcement on 28 September.

***

AGENDA

Quadient will release its second-quarter 2020 sales and its first-half 2020 results on 28 September 2020 after the close of the Euronext Paris regulated market.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0) 1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 / +33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment

