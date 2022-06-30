Quadient S A : announces the sale of its Shipping activity

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today the sale of its Shipping solutions business.

This activity, reported under the Additional Operations segment, includes a complete logistics and transport management solution, as well as the production, management and distribution of RFID systems for asset tracking. The sale covers assets, industrial processes and activities of the Shipping business, and is done through a management buyout (MBO). The revenue from the divested activities amounted to c. €5 million in 2021. Upon completion of this sale, forty Quadient employees will be transferred to the new entity.

The sale of this activity completes the portfolio reshaping plan announced in January 2019 as part of the Back to Growth strategy.

Read the full press release in our investors website: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/press-releases