    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:35 29/06/2022 BST
16.84 EUR   -3.05%
PU
GL
AQ
Quadient S A : announces the sale of its Shipping activity

06/30/2022 | 07:32am BST
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in business solutions for meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces today the sale of its Shipping solutions business.

This activity, reported under the Additional Operations segment, includes a complete logistics and transport management solution, as well as the production, management and distribution of RFID systems for asset tracking. The sale covers assets, industrial processes and activities of the Shipping business, and is done through a management buyout (MBO). The revenue from the divested activities amounted to c. €5 million in 2021. Upon completion of this sale, forty Quadient employees will be transferred to the new entity.

The sale of this activity completes the portfolio reshaping plan announced in January 2019 as part of the Back to Growth strategy.

Read the full press release in our investors website: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/press-releases

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 061 M 1 111 M 917 M
Net income 2023 81,7 M 85,5 M 70,5 M
Net Debt 2023 588 M 616 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 578 M 605 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 828
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,84 €
Average target price 25,86 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Marie Philippe Du Passage Chief Financial Officer
Didier R. Lamouche Chairman
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Benoit Berson Chief Operating Officer-France & Benelux
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-12.02%605
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-25.10%27 052
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-15.65%7 858
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.76%7 339
OTSUKA CORPORATION-24.77%5 723
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-51.26%5 487