Quadient S A : May 17, 2021 Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

05/17/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGULATED INFORMATION

2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Quadient - Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 17 May 2021,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) today announces that it filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document, in xHTML format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") on 17 May 2021 under number D.21-0458.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

  • The Annual Financial Report, comprising the parent company financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the management report and the related statutory auditors' reports;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • The non-financial performance statement;
  • The information related to fees paid to the statutory auditors;
  • The required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

Quadient's 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be consulted and downloaded under the heading "Publications / Financial Reports" on the Group's Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US)as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

***

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

OPRG Financial

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

financial-communication@quadient.com

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

1/1

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
