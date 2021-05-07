Quadient S A : May 7, 2021 2020 Dividend payment timeline

PRESS RELEASE

2020 DIVIDEND

Quadient - 2020 dividend payment timeline

Paris, 7 May 2021,

The Board of Directors of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), which met on 6 May 2021, decided that the proposed cash dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of fiscal year 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting of 1 July 2021, shall be paid on 9 August 2021.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

Ex-dividend : 4 August 2021;

Record date: 5 August 2021;

5 August 2021; Payment date: 9 August 2021.

