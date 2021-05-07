Log in
Quadient S A : May 7, 2021 2020 Dividend payment timeline

05/07/2021 | 03:27am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

2020 DIVIDEND

Quadient - 2020 dividend payment timeline

Paris, 7 May 2021,

The Board of Directors of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), which met on 6 May 2021, decided that the proposed cash dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of fiscal year 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting of 1 July 2021, shall be paid on 9 August 2021.

The dividend payment timeline will be as follows:

  • Ex-dividend :4 August 2021;
  • Record date: 5 August 2021;
  • Payment date: 9 August 2021.

***

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

OPRG Financial

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

financial-communication@quadient.com

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

1/1

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
