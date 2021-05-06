Quadient S A : Share buyback - Monthly statement - April 2021

The legal name Neopost S.A.has been changed into Quadient S.A. during the AGM that took place on 6 July 2020.

Disclosure of trading in Quadient SA1 own shares regarding the share buyback program approved by Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly on the 06th of July 2020 and acted by the Board on the 06th July 2020 and in compliance with the Title IV, Book II of the AMF's General Regulations.

Regulated Information

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

APRIL 2021

PROGRAM BALANCE AS AT 30 APRIL 2021

Balance as at 31/03/2021: 163 211

Number of shares bought since the beginning of the program: 461 729

Number of shares sold since the beginning of the program: 506 310

Number of shares transferred since the beginning of the program: 216

Number of shares cancelled since the beginning of the program: None

Number of shares cancelled during the last 24 months: None

Directly or indirectly self-owned percentage of capital: 0.44%

End of month balance: 153 505

Book value: € 3 350 684.96

Market value (based on closing share price of the 30/04/2021): € 3 490 703.70

TRANSACTIONS IN APRIL 2021

Number of shares transferred in the period: 0

Number of shares bought in the period: 51 702

Number of shares sold in the period: 61 408

Number of shares cancelled in the period: None

Number of shares directly bought to shareholders owning more than 10% of the capital or to company manager: None

The number of treasury stocks as at the end of April 2021 is 153 505 of which 134 001 shares are held for the liquidity contract and 19 504 shares have been acquired with the aim to respect the obligations of the stock-option and free share plans attributed to employees and Directors of the Group.

