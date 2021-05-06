Log in
    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
Quadient S A : Share buyback - Monthly statement - April 2021

05/06/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Regulated Information

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

APRIL 2021

SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM 2020:

QUADIENT1 APRIL 2021 MONTHLY DECLARATION

Disclosure of trading in Quadient SA1 own shares regarding the share buyback program approved by Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly on the 06th of July 2020 and acted by the Board on the 06th July 2020 and in compliance with the Title IV, Book II of the AMF's General Regulations.

Ordinary shares registered under number ISIN: FR0000120560

______________

  • The legal name Neopost S.A.has been changed into Quadient S.A. during the AGM that took place on 6 July 2020.

1/3

Regulated Information

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

APRIL 2021

PROGRAM BALANCE AS AT 30 APRIL 2021

Balance as at 31/03/2021: 163 211

Number of shares bought since the beginning of the program: 461 729

Number of shares sold since the beginning of the program: 506 310

Number of shares transferred since the beginning of the program: 216

Number of shares cancelled since the beginning of the program: None

Number of shares cancelled during the last 24 months: None

Directly or indirectly self-owned percentage of capital: 0.44%

End of month balance: 153 505

Book value: € 3 350 684.96

Market value (based on closing share price of the 30/04/2021): € 3 490 703.70

TRANSACTIONS IN APRIL 2021

Number of shares transferred in the period: 0

Number of shares bought in the period: 51 702

Number of shares sold in the period: 61 408

Number of shares cancelled in the period: None

Number of shares directly bought to shareholders owning more than 10% of the capital or to company manager: None

The number of treasury stocks as at the end of April 2021 is 153 505 of which 134 001 shares are held for the liquidity contract and 19 504 shares have been acquired with the aim to respect the obligations of the stock-option and free share plans attributed to employees and Directors of the Group.

2/3

Regulated Information

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

APRIL 2021

Breakdown of the transactions over the cash market for April 2021

Date

PROVIDER

BUY/SELL

Liquidity Contract

Number of shares

Share price

Amount in €

(Yes/No)

01/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

500,00

20,5000

10 250,00

01/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(7 759,00)

21,3040

(165 297,74)

06/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

2 445,00

22,0890

54 007,61

06/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(3 945,00)

22,3290

(88 087,91)

07/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

5 000,00

22,4040

112 020,00

07/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(5 000,00)

22,6610

(113 305,00)

08/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

8 215,00

21,9700

180 483,55

08/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(2 015,00)

22,1660

(44 664,49)

09/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

5 000,00

21,2650

106 325,00

09/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(500,00)

21,6800

(10 840,00)

12/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

2 342,00

20,9660

49 102,37

12/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(3 342,00)

21,1950

(70 833,69)

13/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(3 630,00)

21,6880

(78 727,44)

14/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

3 250,00

21,6140

70 245,50

14/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(500,00)

21,9800

(10 990,00)

15/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

5 000,00

21,3040

106 520,00

15/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(1 835,00)

21,5330

(39 513,06)

16/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(1 750,00)

21,2910

(37 259,25)

19/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

5 250,00

20,9780

110 134,50

19/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(322,00)

21,3800

(6 884,36)

20/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

6 250,00

20,3240

127 025,00

20/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(05,00)

20,8200

(104,10)

21/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(5 007,00)

20,3360

(101 822,35)

22/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

500,00

20,8200

10 410,00

22/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(3 798,00)

21,0770

(80 050,45)

23/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

1 500,00

21,2330

31 849,50

23/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(1 500,00)

21,3270

(31 990,50)

26/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

500,00

21,1600

10 580,00

26/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(5 000,00)

21,5750

(107 875,00)

27/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

1 750,00

21,7830

38 120,25

27/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(3 750,00)

22,0330

(82 623,75)

28/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

1 000,00

21,9500

21 950,00

28/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(5 500,00)

22,3320

(122 826,00)

29/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

450,00

23,0400

10 368,00

29/04/2021

EXANE

S

Yes

(6 250,00)

23,0760

(144 225,00)

30/04/2021

EXANE

B

Yes

2 750,00

22,8670

62 884,25

For any additional information please contact :

Investors Relations. Quadient

Laurent Sfaxi. Quadient - 01 45 36 61 39

financial-communication@quadient.coml.sfaxi@quadient.com www.invest.quadient.com

Caroline Baude. Quadient - 01 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com

3/3

Disclaimer

Quadient SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
