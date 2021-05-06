Quadient S A : Share buyback - Monthly statement - April 2021
05/06/2021
Regulated Information
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
APRIL 2021
SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM 2020:
QUADIENT1 APRIL 2021 MONTHLY DECLARATION
Disclosure of trading in Quadient SA1 own shares regarding the share buyback program approved by Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly on the 06th of July 2020 and acted by the Board on the 06th July 2020 and in compliance with the Title IV, Book II of the AMF's General Regulations.
Ordinary shares registered under number ISIN: FR0000120560
______________
The legal name Neopost S.A.has been changed into Quadient S.A. during the AGM that took place on 6 July 2020.
Regulated Information
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
APRIL 2021
PROGRAM BALANCE AS AT 30 APRIL 2021
Balance as at 31/03/2021: 163 211
Number of shares bought since the beginning of the program: 461 729
Number of shares sold since the beginning of the program: 506 310
Number of shares transferred since the beginning of the program: 216
Number of shares cancelled since the beginning of the program: None
Number of shares cancelled during the last 24 months: None
Directly or indirectly self-owned percentage of capital: 0.44%
End of month balance: 153 505
Book value: € 3 350 684.96
Market value (based on closing share price of the 30/04/2021): € 3 490 703.70
TRANSACTIONS IN APRIL 2021
Number of shares transferred in the period: 0
Number of shares bought in the period: 51 702
Number of shares sold in the period: 61 408
Number of shares cancelled in the period: None
Number of shares directly bought to shareholders owning more than 10% of the capital or to company manager: None
The number of treasury stocks as at the end of April 2021 is 153 505 of which 134 001 shares are held for the liquidity contract and 19 504 shares have been acquired with the aim to respect the obligations of the stock-option and free share plans attributed to employees and Directors of the Group.
Regulated Information
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
APRIL 2021
Breakdown of the transactions over the cash market for April 2021