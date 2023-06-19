Quadient SA - Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders' meeting of 16 June 2023

Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders’ meeting

of 16 June 2023

Paris, 19 June 2023,

The combined Annual General meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 16 June 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All submitted resolutions were approved, with shareholders participation of 72,90%.

The Shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of the mandate of Mr. Eric Courteille.

The General Meeting also renewed all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

Lastly, the Shareholders’ meeting approved the distribution of a €0.60 per share cash dividend to be paid in one installment, on 7 August 2023.

A replay of the webcast of the Annual general meeting and the result of the voting on the resolutions can be found on Quadient’s website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings).

