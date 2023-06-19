Advanced search
    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:46 2023-06-19 am EDT
18.66 EUR   +0.86%
GL
AQ
06/16Quadient Obtains New EUR300 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
Quadient SA - Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders' meeting of 16 June 2023

06/19/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders’ meeting
of 16 June 2023

Paris, 19 June 2023,

The combined Annual General meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 16 June 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All submitted resolutions were approved, with shareholders participation of 72,90%.

The Shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of the mandate of Mr. Eric Courteille.

The General Meeting also renewed all the financial delegations granted to the Board of Directors.

Lastly, the Shareholders’ meeting approved the distribution of a €0.60 per share cash dividend to be paid in one installment, on 7 August 2023.

A replay of the webcast of the Annual general meeting and the result of the voting on the resolutions can be found on Quadient’s website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US/annual-general-meetings).

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

