Quadient: acquisition of Frama in Switzerland

Following a long-standing relationship between the two companies, Quadient announces the acquisition of Frama, a leading provider of mail processing and document management solutions for SMEs, serving over 30,000 customers, mainly in Europe.



"Our aim is to create strong synergies, reinforce our leadership position in communication solutions, and accelerate growth through our software cross-selling approach", explains Quadient CEO Geoffrey Godet.



Frama serves customers in over 25 countries, with headquarters in Lauperswil (Switzerland) and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and the UK. It is also represented elsewhere in Europe, Asia and Africa. The acquisition was finalized on February 1.



