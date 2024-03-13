Quadient extends partner program

Quadient has announced that it is extending its Quadient Experience partner program to include its financial automation solutions, in order to bring more value to partners while giving a greater number of customers access to the functionalities of its cloud solutions.



'More than 100 sales and technology partners are currently working with Quadient to offer and integrate its Quadient Inspire cloud solutions for CCM and Quadient Impress for document automation', the group points out.



By expanding its program to include partners for its accounts payable and accounts receivable automation solutions, Quadient intends to accelerate the contribution of partners to its growth in cloud solutions.



