Quadient: multi-year contract with Royal Mail

March 25, 2024 at 04:24 am EDT Share

Quadient announces a multi-year contract with Royal Mail, the UK's largest parcel delivery company, to join its open Parcel Pending by Quadient network.



Royal Mail will offer its customers returns and consignments via lockers at around 200 sites from May 2024, with plans to eventually use 3,000 sites as the UK network expands over the coming years.



It will start by offering the possibility of depositing returns or sending parcels in dedicated Drop Boxes. In the future, this service will be extended to include the collection of items sent directly to the Drop Boxes, as well as items returned to the Drop Box after a failed delivery.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.