Quadient: new targets for 2023

June 19, 2024 at 01:47 am EDT Share

Quadient has announced a new strategic plan called 'Elevate to 2030', with the aim of generating more than €1 billion in annual subscription revenues and €250 million in recurring EBIT by 2030.



According to its objectives, the group's total sales will reach €1.3 billion in 2030, thanks to double-digit growth in digital and parcel delivery and a resilient mail automation platform.



For the years 2024 to 2026, Quadient expects minimum average annual growth of 1.5% for sales and 3% for recurring EBIT, both on an organic basis, as well as a gearing ratio excluding leasing of 1.5 in 2026.



The dividend policy is to be maintained at a minimum of 20% of net income, with the Group also considering share buybacks to return potential excess cash to shareholders.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.