Quadient: new targets for 2023
According to its objectives, the group's total sales will reach €1.3 billion in 2030, thanks to double-digit growth in digital and parcel delivery and a resilient mail automation platform.
For the years 2024 to 2026, Quadient expects minimum average annual growth of 1.5% for sales and 3% for recurring EBIT, both on an organic basis, as well as a gearing ratio excluding leasing of 1.5 in 2026.
The dividend policy is to be maintained at a minimum of 20% of net income, with the Group also considering share buybacks to return potential excess cash to shareholders.
