YayPay by Quadient Listed a Technology Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Accounts Receivable Applications

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of leading Accounts Receivable Applications vendors

YayPay by Quadient, with its comprehensive technology for Accounts Receivable Applications, received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact

Paris, October 26, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that its cloud-based solution YayPay by Quadient was listed as a 2022 Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global accounts receivable applications market.

The 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading accounts receivable applications vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

"YayPay by Quadient, with its comprehensive technology for accounts receivable applications, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Accounts Receivable Applications market,” said Nikhilesh Naik, an analyst for Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “YayPay leverages emerging technologies like machine learning to offer identification of at-risk invoices and customers, and prediction for debt status and top payers. Also, the solution enables organizations to deliver personalized and targeted content through multiple channels, such as customer portals, mail or email, for enhancing their offerings related to customer experience management.”

YayPay by Quadient allows organizations to seamlessly manage their cash flow operations or order-to-cash cycle while maintaining synchronicity between customer order management, customer relationship management and customer communication management systems. The solution is part of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) cloud-based platform, a comprehensive offering that also includes accounts payable (AP) automation and management, customer communications management (CCM) and document automation and customer journey management (CJM).

“By offering our enterprise and mid-market customers a user-friendly and feature-rich platform, we are transforming the way finance teams work,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, at Quadient. “We have brought to market a comprehensive credit-to-cash solution covering credit assessment, collections management, payments portals, invoicing for both digital and outbound mail distribution, disputes/deductions, and with cash application and business intelligence modules. We are proud that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes us as a Technology Leader, highlighting what sets us apart from other AR solutions.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant’s research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment