2021/11/25: Quadpack - Half Year Financial Report - 31st July 2021
11/25/2021 | 12:20pm EST
Hello!
Half-year Financial Report
as of 31st July 2021
Helping beauty brands perform
SUMMARY
Disclaimer
In the Half-Year Financial Report, the term "Group" and "Quadpack" refers to Quadpack and its subsidiaries and the term the "Company" refers to the holding company, Quadpack Industries, S.A..
This Half-Year Financial Report contains information about the Company's objectives and development strategy. Such information may be identified by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by forward looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "target", "expect", "intend", "should", "aim", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "may" or, in certain cases, the negative form of these terms, or similar expressions.
The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development strategy depend on circumstances and events which may or may not occur. These objectives and development strategy are not historical data and should not be considered to give any assurance that the stated events and data will occur, the assumptions confirmed, or the objectives attained.
By their nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements and information presented in the Registration Document may prove incorrect, without the Company being required in any way to provide an update, subject to applicable regulations and particularly the AMF General Regulations (Autorité des Marchés Financiers : French Regulator).
This Half-Year Financial Report contains information about the Group's business and the market and industry in which it operates. This information notably stems from studies conducted by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, specialized studies, sector publications, and any other information published by market research firms, companies and government agencies). The Group considers that this information presents a true and fair view of the market and industry in which it operates and accurately reflects its competitive position. However, while this information is considered reliable, it has not been independently verified.
Hello!
The first half of 2021 has still seen the world in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic with recovery taking longer than expected. Like many other businesses, Quadpack felt the effects and this is reflected in the results presented in our Half-Year Financial Report. Whilst revenues are down, there are many encouraging signs that validate
of our longer-term business strategy, aimed at achieving sustainable, long-term growth.
A key part of this strategy involves strengthening our manufacturing capacity, particularly in our core EMEA markets, as clients seek to source regionally. We have continued to expand and invest in new equipment, moulds, digitalization and sustainability and we are seeing an increase in profitability, as demand for our own manufactured products has risen to over 45% of total revenue.
Industry 4.0 was implemented at our wood factory in Spain
the start of a multi-year project which will be extended to all our European plants. Our factories will connect to a central, cloud-based hub, as we commence the roll-out of SAP S/4HANA Cloud across all areas of the enterprise, in a massive digital transformation programme that will boost agility, efficiency, connectivity and business continuity.
We also started negotiations to acquire a leading decoration company in Germany and completed in H2 2021, giving us greater ownership of a key part of the value chain.
To strengthen our presence in Asia, we have appointed partners in China and Korea, accelerating time to market
and lowering carbon footprint. In the US, we increased our sourcing in Mexico and South America with late differentiation being carried out at our facility in Dallas to provide agile in-the-region solutions.
Sustainability is, of course, an imperative in every aspect of our business and Quadpack is one of few packaging providers to deliver hard data on the sustainability of its product portfolio, offering full transparency and accountability. As part of our 'positive-impact packaging' strategy, we conduct life-cycle assessments to measure key performance indicators such as water consumption, carbon footprint, circularity and marine and terrestrial waste potential. Our goal is to have all our QLine products assessed by the end of 2021.
Sustainability also centres around people both within our communities and at Quadpack. Our Quadpack Foundation's work is now being led by a new, dedicated manager and the foundation's activity and impact has increased dramatically as the year progresses.
Throughout the company, new measures have been taken to further promote equality and diversity including the appointment of our first ever independent board members and the creation of new board committees that enhance good governance.
Our desire to become a B-Corporation by early 2022 reflects our commitment social and environmental sustainability and our determination to join other like- minded organizations in multiplying our positive impact.
As the year draws to a close, we are all looking to 2022 with optimism but also pragmatism
I would also highlight the global Quadpack family which has now grown to over 700 people. During the past 18 months all of them have shown remarkable resilience, creativity, and bravery in making a tremendous collective effort to deal with an unprecedented situation.
Personally, I am grateful for their contribution and feel fortunate to have such an amazing team.
As the year draws to a close, we are all looking to 2022 with optimism but also pragmatism. We cannot ignore the tremendous pressure on global supply chains nor the unprecedented increases in costs, shortages of materials and labour which will unboundedly affect our full year results. However, a stronger than ever order book and a resurgence in new business awards is a clear reflection of increased market confidence and validation of our business strategy.
Cosmetically yours,
Tim Eaves
Chairman of the Board,
CEO and Co-Founder
QUADPACK Industries SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 17:19:04 UTC.