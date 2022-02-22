Quadpack Industries S A : Cellular Goods launches lab-made cannabinoid skincare
02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
For immediate release 22 February 2022
Using a unique science-based approach, the UK brand partners with Quadpack on its new wellness range
Cannabinoid skincare has never been so trendy. While experts project this market to keep growing at a double-digit rate, representing an astonishing 10% of the total global skincare industry by 2024, consumers are increasingly demanding science- based products that stand out from the crowd of beauty launches.
UK-based Cellular Goods relies on synthesised cannabinoids, particularly CBG (cannabigerol), to stay ahead of the competition and offer research-based skincare solutions. The brand claims that lab-made cannabinoids contain fewer impurities, given they are not exposed to pesticides or environmental pathogens, and more sustainable than more commonly used plant-derived alternatives. Unlike many skincare brands that use CBD, Cellular Goods opted for the lesser known but more effective CBG to provide soothing, antibacterial, and antioxidant benefits.
To protect its delicate formulas, the brand partnered with international beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack to develop the perfect packaging for its new Cannabinoid Face Oil and Face Serum, both available in 30ml versions.
"Cannabinoids are particularly sensitive to oxygen, light and heat. Since we've seen many in-market products packaged inappropriately leading to cannabinoid degradation, it was essential to our brand promise of offering best-in-class, high quality products that we selected the most effective packaging to maintain the integrity of our formulas and by extension, provide consumers with efficacious products," says Melissa Santolini, Cellular Goods' Lead Project Manager.
The chosen pack was the 30ml Skin-Up bottle from Quadpack's QLine portfolio, with a lotion pump and overcap for the serum, and the high viscosity push button dropper for the face oil. Made in glass, a recyclable material that also preserves the product, Skin Up is manufactured in Europe. Both the face serum and the face oil are decorated in matte white spray coating and black silk-screen to protect the formula from light.
The Cannabinoid Face Oil and Face Serum are sold on the brand's website and are currently available in the UK.
About Quadpack
Established in 2003, Quadpack is an international manufacturer and provider of enhanced packaging solutions for beauty brand owners and contract fillers. With offices and production facilities in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region, and a strategic network of manufacturing partners, Quadpack develops bespoke and customised packs for prestige, masstige and mass market customers. Listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, Quadpack relies on a workforce of 600 people to build a more sustainable world. Through its processes, products and people, it aims to have a positive impact on the planet and, through the Quadpack Foundation, on the communities in which it is present. For more information, please visit www.quadpack.com
